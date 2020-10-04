The Decatur Housing Authority board will give internal candidates priority for its executive director opening despite U.S. Housing and Urban Development claims that staff discriminated against elderly Blacks by blocking them from riverfront housing.
Housing Authority board chairman Albert Ridgeway reiterated on Friday the preference for internal candidates, and said the public will be excluded from candidate interviews.
Ridgeway pushed hard for the internal priority in a board meeting Thursday, but Ruth Priest, the only member to oppose the chairman’s push, did get the board to advertise the position and seek applications from internal and external candidates at the same time.
Named as co-directors, Chief Operations Officer Andy Holloway and Building Director Jeff Snead are retiring. Holloway’s last day is Jan. 8. Snead’s official last day is Feb. 18, but he built up enough leave so his final workday was Sept. 15.
The board voted Thursday to create an executive director position and to name Michelle Dowdy as interim housing director with a $10,000 salary increase. She will serve until a new executive director is named.
Ridgeway was insistent on giving current Housing Authority employees priority, to the point that City Council President Paige Bibbee said Friday she was appalled by his actions. She watched the meeting on Zoom since the public was not allowed to attend because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It was embarrassing,” Bibbee said. “... He treated Ms. Priest badly and ignored her either because she’s a woman (or because) he definitely didn’t want to do what she suggested.”
Bibbee praised Priest, the newest member and the only woman board member, for getting the board to accept internal and external applications at the same time even though the internal candidates will be interviewed first.
With Priest casting the only vote against, the board voted to accept applications from all candidates through Oct. 19, but to interview internal candidates first. The other board members are Ridgeway, Richard Chandler, Seddrick Williams and Miles Wright.
Priest argued during the meeting that the board needs to include internal and external candidates together and find the best candidate.
"My view is they need to be done at the same time," Priest said at the board meeting. "I feel like we need to make it open to anyone that might be interested in the job so that we have the biggest pool of candidates from which to choose, instead of waiting and seeing and then more time has gone by and we haven't even opened the search up to others."
She said doing an internal search first and then doing an external search would create an unnecessary delay when they want an executive director before Holloway leaves.
“I appreciate her sticktoitiveness,” Bibbee said.
Ridgeway, who has been on the board 26 years, said Friday he wants current employees to have priority “because that’s what the policy manual says. We may not have a qualified candidate and then we’ll look at external candidates, but I want to be fair.”
Ridgeway ignored Housing Authority board attorney David Canupp’s repeated assurances during the meeting that the board can change its policy manual in any way it wants, including by giving no preference to internal candidates.
Bibbee said she believes Decatur Housing Authority needs an outsider as executive director to bring a new perspective and ideas after its recent troubles.
Decatur Housing Authority has been under federal and local scrutiny this year over accusations of racial discrimination involving its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
A compliance review letter, obtained by The Decatur Daily, was issued March 25 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It charged the authority with violations of the Civil Rights Act.
"The on-site review revealed that staff at the Decatur Housing Authority repeatedly engaged in discriminatory practices that denied housing to elderly black applicants who sought units at both The Towers (Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill) and Westgate Gardens," the compliance review said. The letter noted that 94% of tenants in The Towers were white and 100% of tenants at Westgate, in Northwest Decatur, were Black.
The compliance review letter asserted that some Black applicants were never given an opportunity to move into Jordan-Neill or Summer Manor.
"Instead, they remained on the waiting lists until a unit became available at Westgate Gardens — in some cases over 330 days," according to the letter.
In July, the Housing Authority settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies.
In a statement, the Housing Authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
HUD spokesman Joseph Phillips said the Decatur Housing Authority received a Public Housing Authority score of 72 in 2019, the most recent evaluation.
“The housing authority was designated as substandard management,” Phillips said.
“Obviously, that department has some issues,” Bibbee said. “They may have someone who is qualified but they’ve been part of the problem. It’s time to bring someone to correct the problems and bring some openness and transparency to the Housing Authority.”
Ridgeway said, “Those problems have been taken care of,” and he’s not concerned the issues will linger if an internal candidate is promoted to executive director.
Ridgeway on Friday said said a committee with only two board members will conduct private interviews of the candidates. Meetings with three board members, a quorum, would have to be open to the public under state law.
The board did not publicly release the job description and advertisement for the job on Thursday and did not respond to a request Friday for board meeting documents.
Canupp said a salary range for executive director has not been set.
The HUD website says an executive director can make up to $167,000 with federal funds, and a local housing authority can increase the pay with local funding.
