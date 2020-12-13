The Decatur Housing Authority board will interview five candidates, including one local applicant, by video conference Monday to find a new leader of the authority designated as having “substandard management" in 2019.
The board chose to replace the authority's co-directors with one executive director. Chief Operations Officer Andy Holloway and Building Director Jeff Snead, who acted as co-directors, are retiring. Holloway’s last day is Jan. 8. Snead’s official last day is Feb. 18, but he built up enough leave so his final work day was Sept. 15.
The board voted at a called meeting last week to interview by video conference one internal candidate and four external candidates.
The board meets again at 3 p.m. Monday with interviews starting at 3:20 and running through about 5:30.
Board attorney David Canupp said Friday each candidate will be interviewed for 30 minutes.
The Daily obtained the resumes of the five candidates with an open records request. The candidates are:
• Donna Green, chief financial officer, Decatur Housing Authority treasurer.
• John Murphy, director of finance/treasurer of South Mississippi Housing and Development Corp., Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
• Taura Denmon, finance director, The Housing Authority of the city of Alexandria, Alexandria, Louisiana.
• Julius Howard, director of property management, Birmingham Housing Authority, Birmingham.
• Maria Medeiros, executive director, Needham Housing Authority, Needham, Massachusetts.
Canupp said the Decatur Housing Authority got one internal applicant and 10 external applicants. The board agreed previously to interview any internal applicant.
Board members Ruth Priest and Miles Wright reviewed the resumes of the external applicants and chose four to interview.
“The board received applicants from across the country,” said Canupp, who plans to do an additional screening of the applicants.
Board members can attend Monday's meeting in person at Jordan-Neill Apartments' community room, but the board will allow public access only through the internet because it says there isn't space in the meeting area for more people to have adequate social distancing.
Mayor Tab Bowling suggested the board could waive its rule that its meeting has to be held in a Housing Authority facility. He offered to make a bigger city facility, like Turner-Surles Community Center, available so the board could hold in-person interviews and local citizens could attend.
However, Canupp said candidates are from other states and travel during the coronavirus pandemic would be difficult to impossible right now.
“Some states won’t allow people to travel or they would have to quarantine after they came here,” Canupp said.
Canupp said it would be unfair if some candidates could interview in person while others had to interview on a video conference.
Bowling said he understands this issue and its limits, but he suggested the board could interview the person it chooses for director face to face before finalizing the hire.
“That’s the way we’ve been hiring at City Hall,” Bowling said.
Board member Seddrick Williams said the board can’t make an exception in this case and have in-person interviews.
Decatur Housing Authority has been under federal and local scrutiny this year over accusations of racial discrimination involving its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
A compliance review letter issued March 25 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development charged the authority with violations of the Civil Rights Act.
An on-site review found that the Housing Authority staff “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory practices” that denied housing to elderly Black applicants who sought units at both The Towers (Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill) and Westgate Gardens.
The letter noted that 94% of tenants in Summer Manor and Jordan-Neil were white, and 100% of tenants at Westgate, in Northwest Decatur, were Black.
In July, the Housing Authority settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies.
In a statement, the Housing Authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
The Decatur Housing Authority also recently received a Public Housing Authority score of 72 in 2019, the most recent evaluation by HUD. The Authority was designated as having “substandard management.”
The substandard rating means the Housing Authority must prepare and adopt a recovery plan. The Authority is working with a HUD-assigned consultant on this plan.
