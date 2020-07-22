The man who oversees the East Acres housing complex in Southeast Decatur is reaching out to the Decatur Police Department for more security and patrols after recent shooting incidents.
Decatur Housing Authority Director Jeff Snead said he is concerned about the three shootings within a two-block area of the housing complex in the past 18 days that claimed the life of a teenager and sent another person to the hospital with injuries.
“I’m awaiting response from Chief (Nate) Allen for our request for increased patrol and a police officer dedicated solely to the housing authority,” Snead said.
Snead said the shooters and victims in incidents July 4 and Friday were not registered residents of the housing complex.
“These are isolated incidents, and we’ll need more screening of each applicant as required by (the Department of Housing and Urban Development),” he said. “What has been happening is totally unfortunate for the residents who live there. I am thankful the police had officers near the scene on Friday when that shooting occurred.”
Ashley Dickerson, 26, a resident of the complex for six years, said after Friday's shooting that the housing authority was allowing "more hoodlums" into the complex.
In the latest shooting in East Acres on Monday afternoon, nobody was injured but a vehicle was struck by at least one bullet, according to police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said the department received a call at 5:29 p.m. Monday that a shooting was in process in the 1800 block of Martin Street Southeast. The initial report said a person had been grazed by a bullet and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
“That report was inaccurate,” Long said. “Nobody was hurt, and there have been no arrests. We are continuing to investigate.”
The shooting occurred one block south from incidents on July 4 and Friday on Locust Street Southeast. On Friday morning, a male sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the 1800 block of Locust Street, about 100 yards from where 16-year-old Amari Elijah Deloney was fatally shot July 4. Decatur police have made arrests in both cases.
Long said the injured male was in stable condition in a local hospital.
Police arrested Storm Densezil Williams, 27, and charged him with second-degree assault in connection with the Friday incident. Court records list his address as 1804 Locust St. S.E. He remains in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000, according to court records Tuesday morning.
Police charged Shannon Doors Thomas, 26, 3110 Sumac Road S.W., Decatur, with capital murder in Deloney’s death. He remains in Morgan County Jail. No bail is offered to capital murder defendants.
