On the heels of the Decatur Housing Authority settling HUD claims of racial discrimination and after being designated by the federal agency as having "substandard management," the authority’s top officials have notified their board that they plan to retire in early 2021.
Chief Operating Officer Andy Holloway said Wednesday he plans to retire Jan. 8.
Director of Housing Jeff Snead’s retirement will become official Feb. 15 but Holloway said Snead built up enough unused leave so he’s no longer working.
Snead worked 30 years for the Housing Authority. Holloway is in his 28th year.
“Jeff has been accruing leave for many years and began using his leave on Sept. 17, which will carry him to his retirement date,” Holloway wrote in an email.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he doesn’t know Holloway very well but he dealt with Snead a lot over the years when constituents went to the councilman with concerns or complaints.
“Jeff was always quick and fast in his response,” Jackson said. “I don’t know of a better person than Jeff Snead.”
Decatur Housing Authority has been under federal and local scrutiny this year over accusations of racial discrimination involving its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
A compliance review, obtained by The Decatur Daily, was sent March 25 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ridgeway, Mayor Tab Bowling and others. It charged the authority with violations of the Civil Rights Act.
"The on-site review revealed that staff at the Decatur Housing Authority repeatedly engaged in discriminatory practices that denied housing to elderly black applicants who sought units at both The Towers (Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill) and Westgate Gardens," the compliance review said. The letter noted that 94% of tenants in The Towers were white and 100% of tenants at Westgate, in Northwest Decatur, were Black.
The compliance review team asked DHA staff about the apparent segregation and, according to the letter, the team was repeatedly told, "Black elderly tenants do not like to live in high-rise buildings. They prefer to live in garden-style units so they can sit on their porch and come and go as they please."
The compliance review asserted, however, that some Black applicants were never given an opportunity to move into Jordan-Neill or Summer Manor.
"Instead, they remained on the waiting lists until a unit became available at Westgate Gardens — in some cases over 330 days," according to the letter.
In July, the Housing Authority settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies.
In a statement, the Housing Authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
HUD spokesman Joseph Phillips said the Decatur Housing Authority received a Public Housing Authority score of 72 in 2019, the most recent evaluation.
“The housing authority was designated as substandard management,” Phillips wrote in a email to The Daily.
The substandard rating means DHA must prepare and adopt a recovery plan. Snead said in August that the authority was working with a HUD-assigned consultant on that plan.
But Holloway said he and Snead notified the Housing Authority board “at the end of last year of our long-standing intentions to retire upon reaching early retirement age.”
Bowling said HUD didn’t notify the Housing Authority or the city until February that it was investigating the authority.
While Jackson said many in the Black community are angry over the discrimination allegations, he said there’s never been a push for someone to be fired over the controversy.
“People are concerned about the findings,” Jackson said. “They want to know why it happened and to make sure there’s a correction so it doesn’t happen again.”
The City Council discussed Monday night the possibility of holding a public meeting about the discrimination issue with the Housing Authority board, but council President Paige Bibbee said Wednesday she had not talked to board chairman Albert Ridgeway.
The mayor appoints board members but the city has no authority over this low-income housing program and its board.
Authority attorney David Canupp, of Lanier, Ford, Shavers and Payne, said it was necessary to make the retirements official so the board can begin a search for new leadership.
The Housing Authority’s agenda for its monthly meeting that’s scheduled for 5 p.m. calls for the board to discuss a search for a new executive director. When longtime Executive Director Bob Neil retired in 2008, the board did away with the executive director’s position and instead put Holloway over administration and finance and Snead over housing.
“It became a collaboration because both men had worked for the Housing Authority for so long,” Canupp said.
Canupp said most housing authorities have an executive director, “and there’s a feeling that the board might want to return to this model.” The board will also consider a proposal on temporary assignment of the housing director’s duties.
The board members are Ridgeway, Richard Chandler, Ruth Priest, Seddrick Williams and Miles Wright. The board members were either unavailable or declined comment Wednesday.
The Housing Authority board meeting will be in Jordan-Neill’s community room. However, the authority will not allow the public to attend this meeting because of COVID-19 concerns. The public can watch the meeting on https://zoom.us/j/97030385764?pwd=b09xL3R0bmlxamlsWmV2bHUzZkRndz09
The meeting ID is 970 3038 5764. The passcode is 9v9guN.
City Clerk Stacy Gilley advised Holloway in an email Wednesday that the City Council chambers, which provide room for social distancing, “are available if we can help in any way.“ Holloway, however, said in an email to The Daily that, “With regard to moving this meeting to the City Council chambers, the bylaws of the Decatur Housing Authority would not permit that.”
