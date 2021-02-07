The two finalists for Decatur Housing Authority executive director said during interviews last week that its properties need rehabilitation, and they also addressed improving its rating after a "substandard management" federal evaluation in 2019.
Taura Denmon, finance director for the Alexandria Housing Authority in Alexandria, Louisiana, and Julius Howard, director of property management for the Bessemer Housing Authority, interviewed Thursday with the authority board after separate tours of the DHA properties and the city.
They also met with Decatur Housing Authority residents, its management team and employees.
The board interviewed four candidates via Zoom in December and selected Denmon and Howard as finalists for Thursday's in-person interviews in the Jordan-Neil Community Room. However, the public was allowed only to watch the interviews over livestreamed video because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Howard, who visited Decatur two weeks ago, said his first impression was “there is some modernization that’s needed at some of the properties.”
For example, Howard said, there wasn’t air conditioning in some of the units.
“That was one of the things that caught my eye,” Howard said. “I don’t understand why there was air conditioning in some units and there isn’t any air conditioning in others.”
Another piece of the modernization that’s needed is to get rid of the paneling that remains in some units, Howard said.
Denmon said she “saw some opportunities” in the authority’s projects. DHA has two housing projects and three senior living apartment complexes.
“If it were me coming in, I would look for grants and improving the properties any way we can,” Denmon said. “I saw small tweaks that could make a huge impact, and some would be on the cost savings side.”
Denmon said examples would be adding lids to the trash bins the residents share and possibly giving trash cans to each apartment.
Low evaluation
The board is seeking a new executive director after the recent retirements of Chief Operating Officer Andy Hollaway and Director of Housing Jeff Snead. The two men acted as co-executive directors, but the board decided to hire a single executive director to replace them.
During last week's interviews, board members did not directly ask about the authority's score of 72 in a 2019 evaluation, its most recent by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The authority was designated as having “substandard management.”
The substandard rating means the authority must prepare and adopt a recovery plan. The authority is working with a HUD-assigned consultant on this plan.
Board member Miles Wright did ask how each of the candidates would raise the authority to a “high performance standard with HUD.”
Denmon said the authority needs a strategic plan, and a review and update of its policies are needed.
“We would start with making sure our policies are in line and that we have standard operating procedures,” Denmon said.
Denmon also said it’s important the staff receives ongoing training on the latest ways to run an authority and they know the policies so they can carry them out.
Howard said that, after taking the tour, he doesn’t think achieving the high performance standard “is impossible. If we can have sound policies, reduce the vacancies and get the REAC (HUD’s Real Estate Assessment Center) scores where they need to be” DHA can reach the goal.
A REAC is an independent assessment of the condition of the Housing Authority’s properties.
Discrimination allegation
The board did not ask in the interviews for the candidates’ thoughts on the authority's settlement last year of a racial discrimination accusation.
A compliance review letter issued March 25 by HUD charged the Decatur authority with violations of the Civil Rights Act. The agency was accused of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments to its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
An on-site review found that the authority staff “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory practices” that denied housing to elderly Black applicants who sought units at both The Towers (Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill) and Westgate Gardens.
In July, the Housing Authority settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies.
In a statement, the authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
The authority board did not announce when it will meet again to select a new executive director.
