Several city leaders would like to build the replacement for Carrie Matthews Recreation Center on property owned by the Decatur Housing Authority Development Corp., but the land might not be available.
The DHA Development Corp. board agreed last week that its attorney could negotiate with the city on a price for the 6.12 acres on Memorial Drive Northwest once an appraisal is complete. However, the board also is considering whether to use the property for building apartments for low-income residents.
DHA Development Corp. is a nonprofit that provides housing for low-income residents. It was created by the Decatur Housing Authority, and they have board members in common.
Taura Denmon, DHA director, said she had hoped to have the property appraisal before the DHA board and corporation board met Thursday, but it wasn't available.
In related news, the DHA board and the DHA Development Corp. board elected Miles Wright as president of both boards to replace longtime president and member Albert Ridgeway, who died in February.
The city wants the corporation's 6.12-acre property because the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center has foundation problems that Mayor Tab Bowling told the board at its February meeting will likely lead to the center's demolition.
The nonprofit’s property is just across the street from Carrie Matthews, and Bowling said they would like to keep its replacement in the same area.
However, Councilman Billy Jackson told the board last month that he and the Northwest Decatur community want to save the existing Carrie Matthews and he believes the city has the roughly $5 million necessary for the repairs. He did say the city would still want the corporation land for a new Decatur Youth Services center.
Corporation board members Charlotte White and Sam Rice said the disagreement over Carrie Matthews between Bowling and Jackson confused them as they decide whether to sell the property to the city.
Wright said the city officials’ “difference of opinion” over Carrie Matthews’ fate “should not sway our decision on whether we want to sell the land.”
Wright discussed the two options the corporation board has. One is to sell to the city once the appraisal is finished, and he suggested letting DHA board and corporation board attorney David Canupp negotiate the sale of the Memorial Drive land with the city.
“We won’t know what to do until we know the value of the property,” Wright said.
Rice said he likes the idea of using Canupp “because it gets us out of the loop.” He said he expects the appraisal “will be very low” because of its location.
“The city may get more benefit from the property than we will,” Rice said.
Wright said the other option involves keeping the land and following through with the development corporation board’s five- to 10-year plan to build apartments for low-income residents on the site.
The property was previously the site of apartments built during World War II. DHA Chief Financial Officer Donna Gibson said there were once 44 apartments on the site “but they were very small” and she doubts they could get that many on the lot again.
“We would probably get at least 20 or maybe a few more,” Gibson said. “We have the money even though it would require some debt service.”
The DHA Development Corp. was formed by DHA's then-Director Bob Neill in 1982 as part of the federal Section 202 program. This program was created in 1959 with the goal of developing subsidized housing for the elderly and handicapped and as a push away from public housing.
Gibson said there are housing authority nonprofit corporations like Decatur’s throughout the country.
“These are very common,” Gibson said. “The nonprofits aren’t tied to the federal regulations like the housing authorities are.”
Gibson said they would like to build one- and two-bedroom apartments that would house residents who receive Section 8 vouchers, a U.S. Housing and Urban Development program that provides rental assistance for low-income people.
Decatur’s Section 8 program has a long waiting list — with waits up to two years — because it doesn’t have enough landlords who are willing to accept the vouchers.
The Development Corporation board voted unanimously to authorize Canupp to negotiate with the city on the property sale once the appraisal is complete.
Wright said he would like to hold a called meeting when Canupp completes his talks with the city because he knows city officials are in a hurry to move on the Carrie Matthews decision.
“We don’t need to make them wait 30 days until our next meeting,” Wright said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.