The Decatur Housing Authority continues to have trouble finding contractors for projects at Westgate Gardens and East Acres.
The Housing Authority has been trying for over a year to get more than one bidder for the Westgate Gardens renovation.
The authority wants to redo 46 apartments — and is required to do so under a compliance agreement reached in 2021 — but has been unable to get the multiple bids required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Housing Authority Director Taura Denmon said last week that the Westgate project has been sent back to the architect to see if it can reduce the estimated costs. In 2021, when the project was first put out for bids, DHA received only one bid of $3.2 million for the 46 apartments in the complex at Adams Drive Northwest.
The same issue is causing problems at East Acres, where the authority is trying to do the repairs and maintenance necessary to quickly fill apartments when they become vacant.
Mechelle Dowdy, director of DHA housing management, told the DHA Board of Commissioners at its meeting last week they had a bid opening for 12 recently vacant units and again only received one bid.
“Our plan is to put out (for bid) about 20 (apartments) at a time for each solicitation for a vacancy prep,” Dowdy said. “A vacancy prep is basically key-ready. We go back and do everything and, when you turn it over to us, we’re ready to lease it.”
Dowdy said they were hopeful they were going to get more than one bid but that didn’t happen.
She said they allow 120 days in the contract for the vacancy prep.
“It will be a little while before you see the move-ins coming,” Dowdy said. “We have people to move in. The list is abundant. We’ve already got a lot of people who are already cleared. They should be ready to go unless something happens between the time when we actually put them on the list and it’s time to move in.”
The Housing Authority has 123 vacancies. Dowdy said they ended July at an 82% occupancy rate and dropped to 81% at the end of August.
“We didn’t have as many move-outs as we had in July,” Dowdy said. “We had nine move-outs in August, and one that we leased.”
Dowdy said they’re focusing right now on filling vacancies at East Acres and Sterrs Homes because of the high number of empty apartments at these locations.
Denmon said they’re seeking bids for vacancy prep because they’ve been unable to hire maintenance personnel to prepare the apartments for their next tenants.
They won’t wait until the first 12 are complete before they move on to the next 20, Dowdy said.
Denmon said they extended the bids for the first contract to last Wednesday, and this week they plan to seeks bids on a contract for 20 apartments with the bid deadline set for Sept. 20.
“The idea is we will put out about 20 apartments for bid every two weeks so the second bid is going out almost immediately,” Denmon said.
Denmon said the architects told them that the “job isn’t big enough that we’re going to get the heavy-hitting general contractors because they’re 'too small for us,' but it’s big enough that it eliminates those mom-and-pop (contractors)."
She said the architects do a lot of work with Huntsville and other large clients, and they told her they’re seeing improvements in the availability of contractors.
Miles Wright, DHA Board of Commissioners chairman, said the renovation of Westgate Gardens is the last item left for the authority to meet a voluntary compliance agreement made in 2021.
HUD also uses vacancy percentage as one of the ways it judges the Housing Authority, he said.
“It’s frustrating that we can’t complete these projects and fill the apartments,” Wright said. “But Taura (Denmon) has been in touch with HUD so they know the situation. They’ve been very understanding.”
