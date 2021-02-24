It was 1949 and Joe Jones had a decision to make.
He had just finished his first season as a high school basketball coach and his Danville team had won just two games.
The Tennessee Valley Authority called and offered Jones a job. His biology degree from what is now the University of North Alabama could lead him in another career direction with probably greater financial rewards in the long run.
After some deliberation, Jones decided to stay in education. Before he retired in 1983 he coached at Austinville, Decatur and Austin. His teams won 606 games and three state championships.
“Having a former player come up to me on the street just to say hello means a lot more,” Jones said when he retired.
That decision made over 70 years ago helped kick-start what became a family business in education that is still going strong.
Jones’ wife Dean worked for many years as a school secretary. Joe and Dean’s three daughters — Marissa Hastings, Amy Miles and Deanna Knox — all became teachers. Their husbands were teachers. Five grandchildren are teachers. Another is the accounting supervisor for Decatur City Schools.
Between the sisters, husbands and grandchildren, the family has walked the halls of just about every school in the Decatur City system in some capacity of service.
“I had been around education all my life and just decided that’s what I wanted to do,” Hastings said.
Hastings, the oldest daughter, retired after 32 years as a third grade teacher at Woodmeade Elementary and Walter Jackson Elementary. Her husband Phil retired in 2010 after 38 years. He coached at Decatur and Austin before becoming the first principal at what is now Austin Middle School.
Even in retirement, Phil Hastings has continued to serve Decatur City Schools. At various times he’s served as interim principal at Brookhaven Middle, Austinville Elementary and Julian Harris Elementary.
The Hastings have three children. Oldest daughter Mandi Jones is the accounting supervisor for Decatur City Schools. Daughter Lauren Falciani teaches kindergarten at Benjamin Davis Elementary. Son Breck teaches at the Career Academies of Decatur. He is also an assistant basketball and baseball coach at Austin. Breck’s wife, Elizabeth, teaches and coaches at Austin Junior High.
“Teaching is something that I always had a desire to do,” Amy Miles said.
Miles, the middle daughter, taught elementary school for 30 years at schools in Town Creek, Tuscumbia and Hartselle and in Decatur at Austinville, Frances Nungester and Julian Harris. She was later an adjunct professor for nearly 10 years at Calhoun Community College and Athens State.
“I enjoyed working with the little ones and dad always enjoyed working with the high school kids,” Miles said.
Miles’ husband, Billy, retired after teaching and coaching football, baseball and basketball at Austin. Their son Jake teaches and coaches at Hartselle High. Daughter Whitney teaches at Julian Newman Elementary in Athens.
---
'Love for kids'
Knox, the youngest daughter, retired in 2015 after teaching in Decatur at Lakeview, Frances Nungester, Austinville, Gordon Bibb, Benjamin Davis and Leon Sheffield.
“When I was little, I would play school all the time,” Deanna Knox said. “I knew from a young age I wanted to be a teacher. It didn’t disappoint me as a career. I loved every day I was a teacher.”
Knox’s husband Ronnie was a teacher and coach at Decatur High for 10 years before leaving education for a business career. Their daughter Jackson teaches at Decatur Junior High. Son Hastings has followed his father’s path into business.
“I wanted my children to pursue their own dreams,” Deanna Knox said. “I was thrilled that Jackson has the passion for education and kids that I always felt. Hastings had more of a passion for sales, but he also does volunteer work with kids.
“It takes a real love for kids and the desire to do what’s best for them to be successful in education and to be a successful mentor. Kids really need good mentors.”
Jake Miles was the first grandchild to follow the education path. He’s been in the business for 20 years. He’s followed the path of his grandfather and father as a coach.
“When I was a young kid I was around school all the time, and it was always a great experience, especially during the summer,” Miles said. “When it came time to decide a career, I looked at the people that had influenced my life. They were all teachers and coaches.
“I just saw it as a calling because you can have a powerful impact in the classroom and away from the classroom. I remember all the former players that would visit my dad and thank him for what he did for them. I just wanted to be a person who could have an impact on young people.”
Miles has taught and coached in Hoover, Deshler, Austin and is in his second year at Hartselle.
“There’s never a normal day and there’s never a dull moment,” Miles said. “It’s a great opportunity to be part of a team of people that is all about helping kids.
“The best part is being around young people all the time. I’m getting older, but the seniors are always the same age.”
---
Teacher a 'blessing'
Falciani has been in education for 18 years. She taught nine years in Athens and has been a kindergarten teacher at Decatur’s Benjamin Davis for nine years. When Falciani walks the halls at Benjamin Davis, she’s walking the halls where she went to elementary school.
“In the second grade I had a teacher named Kay Miller,” Falciani said. “I was a hyper student and she showed me how to channel that into something productive. That changed my life. She was a blessing for me.
“Education is something I’ve wanted to do because of my mom and her sisters and my dad. Thankfully, I had some fabulous teachers along the way. I want to be there for kids like those fabulous teachers were there for me.”
Falciani, like teachers everywhere, has had to deal with major changes in education this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a challenge for everyone, but I like a challenge,” Falciani said. “The best we can do is to make it as positive an experience as we can. I really think it’s been a good year.”
Falciani said if someone visited her class a year ago and then returned today, they would see some major differences. One thing is class size. She has her smallest class ever with 10 students.
“They would see children socially distanced, wearing masks to cover both their mouths and noses and partitions separating each desk,” Falciani said.
Unlike in the past, no parents or outside volunteers are allowed in the classroom.
“They would also see an increase in technology,” Falciani said. “They would see my students utilizing iPads for one-on-one access to virtual meetings, educational websites and online assignments to supplement daily lessons.”
Falciani said the biggest part of her classroom environment that has remained the same is a teacher and her students enjoying the educational experience.
“A visitor would see a dedicated teacher who cares deeply for her students and still strives daily to meet the needs of each student,” she said. “They would see smiling kindergartners who are engaged in learning, love listening to stories and singing songs and are eager to interact with their peers as much as possible.”
The three daughters of Joe and Dean Jones themselves have 12 grandchildren. There’s already a hint that one of those 12 may carry on the family business of education. Ten-year-old Kenley Falciani has already told her mother she wants to be a teacher.
“I say yes, because she loves children,” Falciani said. “That’s the key to being a good teacher. I love my job and wouldn’t change it for the world.
“It’s not always peaches and cream, but no job is. It’s always going to be a challenge, but you just have to figure it out. It’s a rewarding job and well worth it."
