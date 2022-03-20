HOW TO HELP
Donate Blood: Donate blood at the Lifesouth Community Blood Center’s Decatur office, 2349 Danville Road S.W., or at a mobile drive. The office is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m-3 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday. Mobile drives: Today, Hartselle Walgreens, 201 U.S. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Athens Walmart, 1011 U.S. 72, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, Foodland, Alabama 67, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The CCC says it's in desperate need of hygiene items such as toothpaste, shampoo and body soaps.
Hands Across Decatur: The organization focused on Decatur’s homeless community is providing lunches on Saturdays and Sundays and needs volunteers, groups or businesses to help. Meals can be cooked at a group’s location and brought to Hands’ location at 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Financial donations also can be used by the program.
Feed Volunteers: Support the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County by signing up to feed the organization’s 20 volunteers on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The dinners can be bought or homemade. For more information, contact Ali Fincher Propst on Facebook.
Zach Packs: The packs are distributed to area drug and alcohol recovery homes. Needed items include clothes baskets, towels, washcloths, toiletries, toilet paper, Bibles, laundry detergent, combs, razors, shaving cream, socks, loofahs, feminine products, MoonPies and Ramen noodles. Drop off items at Priceville Community Thrift Store, 21 Meadow Lane; Shoal Creek Baptist Church, 1077 Shoal Creek Road, Priceville; and Daystar Church, 1010 Nance Ford Road S.W., Hartselle.
Quilts of Valor: Help sew quilts for area military veterans with Quilts of Valor. To get involved with the Morgan County group, email Mary Harris at mharrisqov@gmail.com. For information on how to make a quilt, visit qovf.org.
Decatur Animal Services: The city’s animal shelter is looking for volunteers to clean kennels, socialize with cats and walk dogs. Contact the shelter, 256-341-4790, for more information.
Feeding Families of Alabama: The Hartselle ministry is in need of laundry detergent, bleach, household cleaners, shampoo, conditioner, bath soap and body wash, lotion, Vaseline, lip balm and toilet paper. Drop off donations in the tubs outside the office at Mount Tabor Church, 373 Mount Tabor Road, Hartselle.
HOW TO GET HELP
Committee on Church Cooperation: The CCC offers free groceries to those in need Monday-Thursday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Food orders include all basic food groups. The CCC's clothing closet is open Wednesdays for anyone needing free seasonally appropriate clothing.
Neighbors Day: The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food bags, clothes and hygiene kits for individuals and families in need every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Food Pantry: Feeding Families of Alabama distributes groceries to individuals in need on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. 373 Mount Tabor Road, Hartselle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.