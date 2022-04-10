Before you give your dog or cat human food, allow them around certain plants, or use essential oils, veterinarians say to know if the items can harm your pets.
Decatur veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne said there are many foods that, if ingested by your dog or cat, can cause levels of toxicity. Some include mushrooms, walnuts, macadamia nuts, chili, onions, garlic, and foods that include spices of any kind. This includes chips such as Doritos that contain spices.
Some fruits that are toxic, Osborne said, are avocados, apricots, peaches, cherries and grapes. Raisins are also bad for pets.
Decatur veterinarian Dr. Harry Greenbaum, from Bryan Animal Clinic, said grapes and raisins can cause kidney damage.
“It’s not all grapes and raisins, it’s not all dogs, but the ones that have a problem, it can be pretty serious,” Greenbaum said.
Greenbaum said enough of any chocolate can be deadly to pets, but concentrated chocolate like baker’s chocolate is a bigger hazard.
“It’s basically like having a caffeine overdose," he said.
The artificial sweetener, xylitol, can also be toxic, Greenbaum said. Xylitol is also called birch sugar. Greenbaum said it can be found in certain peanut butters or in sugar-free gum.
Any type of lily, like an Easter lily or tiger lily, can be deadly to a cat, Greenbaum said.
“Even the pollen from those can be toxic to cats and can cause liver disease.”
Greenbaum said if someone owns a cat, they should not have a lily in the house. He said cats walk through the pollen and then clean themselves, ingesting the pollen.
Osborne said some other flowers and plants that can be toxic to your pet are poinsettias, buttercups, daffodils, azaleas, hydrangeas, wisteria, irises, marigolds, English ivy and elephant ears. Cats and grown dogs will usually not eat them, Osborne said, but puppies might.
Oak trees can be toxic, and dogs may chew on the tree’s trimmings, Osborne said.
“When you trim something, it kind of goes through a wilt and some way or another that enhances the palatability of it or the desire to chew on it.”
Osborne said if you have an azalea bush in your yard, your dog will most likely not start chewing on it. However, if you trim azaleas, your dog might want to grab a branch that you have trimmed off and chew on it. He said that is how your pet could get poisoned.
Although there are pet products that contain tea tree, Greenbaum said the concentration is low. However, tea tree oil has a high concentration and should never be put on your pet or used in a diffuser near your pets. Tea tree oil, Greenbaum said, can be highly toxic to pets.
Osborne said you should avoid essential oils until you know for sure if they can be harmful to your pets.
Antifreeze should be kept away from pets. Due to its sweet taste, dogs or cats may ingest it. Greenbaum said it only takes a small amount of antifreeze to cause kidney disease.
“Unfortunately, by the time they start showing symptoms, it’s often too late to do anything," he said.
Treatment for poisoning
If your pet ingests something toxic, Greenbaum said, often the first signs will be gastrointestinal, such as vomiting and diarrhea. “Then they can have neurologic signs, tremors, seizures.”
Osborne said with any poisoning, the number one rule is avoidance. The number two rule, Osborne said, is to get the toxin out of the pet’s system.
“Within the first hour or two, if you can get them to throw up to get it out of their system before it’s absorbed, that’s the best thing," Osborne said. "The easiest way to induce vomiting that uses a household remedy, is to give them hydrogen peroxide orally."
For a small dog, he said, a teaspoon or two should be given and a tablespoon or more for a big dog. Osborne said extra large dogs could get ounces.
“When that hydrogen peroxide gets in their stomach, it foams and that causes a sudden expansion and makes them want to throw up,” Osborne said. If your pet has not vomited within 15 minutes, give it to them again, Osborne said.
Osborne said his clinic, Osborne Animal Clinic, also has ways to induce vomiting such as ipecac syrup.
Greenbaum said if people see their pet get into something toxic, within an hour of ingestion, Bryan Animal Clinic can administer an eye drop that will cause the pet to vomit within 10 minutes. The clinic would then follow up with activated charcoal to absorb anything in the pet’s GI tract.
“That’s the ideal situation, we intervene within the first hour," Greenbaum said. "If it’s already absorbed and they’re showing symptoms of whatever toxin it is, that’s when we’d want to get them in, look at bloodwork and then treat based on whatever’s going on there."
Osborne also said that if there is already absorption, the pet needs to be taken to a veterinarian clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.