Protests nationwide left many communities divided and reeling from violence, but the hundreds that gathered in downtown Decatur this afternoon were peaceful as they protested police brutality and called for racial unity.
"As a black man, I'm here because it's time to make a statement. It's time to get out and speak up about what's right," said Billy Allen of Decatur.
About 400 people, nearly as many white as black, began gathering at the Morgan County Courthouse at about 1:30 for the 2 p.m. event. They were black and white, old and young. Some came on walkers and some in strollers. Almost all wore masks, as organizers had requested, and most carried signs.
The protest was triggered by the death of George Floyd — a black man who died Memorial Day after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer who has since been charged with murder.
Allen, holding a young child's hand as he marched, said he came out of a concern for his children and grandchildren.
"I have black sons and I have a little black grandson; I'm a black man. For so many years there's been a disparity between blacks and whites. For 400 years it's been that way. I guess people are sick and tired of being sick and tired of the same things going on, with nothing changing. If you're all about God, if you're all about Christ, you should have a heart for all people."
After gathering for a prayer in the courthouse parking lot, the crowd walked along sidewalks to the parking lot of the former Lucky's Supermarket on Sixth Avenue. Decatur police cruisers blocked intersections to allow the crowd to pass. The protesters joined in chants of "Black lives matter," and "No justice, no peace." Signs and chants repeated some the the last words Floyd said, captured on video: "I can't breathe."
"Say his name," the crowd yelled in unison, followed by "George Floyd."
Horns honked as people drove by the crowd on Sixth Avenue, white and black fists raised in shows of solidarity.
"Look at the crowd out here," Allen said. "It's white people, black people, all different colors of people. Everybody sees there's a need to change. It makes me feel good to see my white brothers and sisters out here. Until we all come together as God's people, we're going to continue to have these issues."
Most who were asked said they had experienced no problems with the Decatur Police Department, but they also expressed concern that incidents like the deaths of Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery three months ago in Georgia can happen anywhere.
"I think it's more of a national problem than a local one, but it could happen here," said Latasha Gray, who attended with her children. "That's why I think it's very important that we are here protesting, so it does not become an issue in Decatur. I have sons, nephews and cousins — black men — and I don't want this to happen to them."
Nadis Carlisle, a longtime Decatur police officer who now is chief of Alabama A&M's campus police, walked through the crowd in uniform, handing out chilled bottles of water from a cart.
"This is extremely important," he said of the protest. "I support everything they're doing. Peaceful protest is what we should be doing. But they also need to know that we have lots of very great police officers, 99% of them."
Several black protesters said the large number of white people standing by their sides gave them hope the community is recognizing that racial injustice degrades the nation.
"It affects us all because we are all united as a people. Not just black, not just white," said Maurice Gray. "This is about us coming together and voicing our opinion, showing our unity with those people who are directly affected ion Minnesota and throughout this country."
Gray said he was not surprised by the racial diversity of the crowd.
"All black people aren't bad, and all white people aren't bad. Unity is unity — black, white, red, whatever. Until this country gets to that point of seeing each other as human beings and valuing each others' lives, we'll continue to experience the racial problems."
Cookie Stoner, a white woman holding a sign that said "White silence is white consent," said she showed up to offer her support.
"We're here to be allies," Stoner said. "We knew when we came today that this is not about us yelling. We're only hear to let black people have their voice, and it needs to be as loud as it needs to be. It's not for white people to tell them how loud it should be."
(2) comments
*acted criminally*
What happened to George Floyd was a travesty. Every officer on scene agreed criminally.
That said, the problem at hand has much less to do with racism than it does with authoritarianism / STATISM !
