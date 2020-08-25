Nearly 40% of the students in Decatur City Schools are learning remotely, with hundreds who initially opted for in-person instruction switching to fully virtual or blended instruction.
While some parents say virtual instruction is working well for their children, others have said the adjustment has been difficult.
As of late July, approximately 2,500 students had opted for some form of virtual learning. About 700 of those requested a blended learning format, and about 1,800 requested fully virtual learning.
Since then, an additional 850 or so students have requested virtual or blended instruction.
As of Monday, 3,355 were enrolled in some form of virtual learning. That includes 2,024 students who are learning virtually, and 1,331 who opted for a blended format that starts virtually. These blended students will have an opportunity to transition to traditional learning at a natural break in the academic year, like midterms. Currently, virtual students comprise 39% of the student body. There are 5,345 students attending traditional school.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district had approximately 8,700 students enrolled as of Monday, but the number changes daily as families continue moving to the district and enrolling their children in school.
“We have added about 50 to 100 students every day since school started. The number normally plateaus day 10,” he said, adding that total enrollment will likely be the same or slightly higher this year than it was last year.
The increased virtual enrollment will make it easier to maintain social distance in some classes, but not in others. Douglas said the increase in demand for virtual learning required the district to pull some teachers who would otherwise have taught in-person to a virtual format. As a result, certain courses had enough teachers to decrease class size, while others did not.
“In some classes (it’s easier to maintain social distance), but not every class because we had to pull teachers to service the large virtual numbers,” Douglas said.
Tasha Scott, parent of a third grader at Banks-Caddell Elementary, said she picked up her son’s device from the school Aug. 14 after initial difficulties obtaining the device.
“The (online) system has had a few glitches; my child would be doing work and get booted out" of the computer application, Scott said. "The teachers have been great with assisting as much as they can. I don’t think (children) will learn … as well as in the classroom face-to-face.”
Scott said she’s hopeful the year will get better as the students get more comfortable with completing their work virtually.
Megan Jones, parent of a pre-kindergartner and second grader at Oak Park Elementary, said virtual learning has worked well for her family so far.
“They have so many apps to help them out with work, and the teachers have answered any questions I have had about the device and set-up for school learning,” Jones said. She said the virtual format gives her more flexibility, and her kids enjoy taking their classes virtually.
Haley Sivley Cobb, parent of a kindergartner at Julian Harris Elementary, said preparing for virtual instruction was complicated, and she ultimately enrolled her daughter in traditional school instead.
“There were just too many kinks in the system that they were still trying to work out, and I didn’t want her getting behind,” Cobb said. “There were 15 apps on her iPad that didn’t have time to sync before they gave us the device. The apps wouldn’t download, and when you would click on the app, it said that it needed to be purchased from the App Store.”
Cobb said she emailed explaining the problem Aug. 12, the first day of school, and heard back seven days later, by which point she had already registered her child for in-person school.
“Traditional ended up being the better choice for my family,” Cobb said.
