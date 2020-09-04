More than 300 students in the Decatur City Schools system will switch from virtual to traditional instruction after Labor Day, for a range of reasons including struggling with the virtual format, missing their friends and the lack of a major COVID-19 outbreak within the first few weeks of school.
As of Aug. 24, the system had 8,700 students enrolled, with 5,345 attending traditional school. A total of 3,355 were learning virtually, including 2,024 who were fully virtual and 1,331 who were blended virtual. Blended virtual students are those who opted for a blended format but chose to start the school year online.
Since then, Superintendent Michael Douglas said, more than 150 virtual students have transitioned back into the classroom due to difficulties learning using the virtual format. When the district first issued its reopening plan, the plan was for virtual students to remain virtual until the end of the first nine-week grading period, while blended students learning virtually were to remain virtual until a “natural break” in the school year, like midterms.
“Some of them have struggled trying to learn virtually and they feel like they can learn best in the classroom,” Douglas said.
Douglas said the reason students were initially not allowed to switch back at any time is because when students signed up for virtual learning, many teachers were designated as virtual instructors and moved out of the classroom. When students switch between formats, it can be difficult to keep up with the necessary personnel adjustments.
Despite the administrative headaches, Douglas said it was worth it to make exceptions for students if it made it easier for them to learn.
“I made it easier on our families, and I made it much harder on our principals,” Douglas said.
Douglas said after Labor Day weekend, there will most likely be a total of 2,874 students learning virtually, including 1,846 fully virtual and 1,028 blended virtual students, and 5,819 students learning traditionally. In addition to the students who moved back into the classroom prior to Labor Day weekend, more than 300 blended virtual students will move to in-person learning.
In total, traditional enrollment will have increased by 474 between Aug. 24 and the Tuesday after Labor Day.
In addition to struggling academically with the virtual format, Douglas said, some students are switching back to in-person school due to the social aspect of traditional school: “They miss their friends,” he said.
Amber Nantz, parent of a third grader and first grader at West Decatur Elementary, said her children will be starting in-person school after Labor Day due to frustration with the virtual format.
“I’m not a teacher, we both are getting frustrated very easily. They are ready to go back, they are tired of being at home,” Nantz said. “Don’t get me wrong, their virtual teachers have been a blessing, but it’s just definitely not for us.”
Jacqueline Horn, parent of a kindergartner at Chestnut Grove Elementary and a sixth grader at Austin Middle, said her children are enjoying virtual instruction and don’t plan on switching back to traditional.
“Given the chance to go back with zero COVID cases, we would continue virtual because it works better for our family. A lot better than I thought it would,” Horn said. “The teachers and administrators have made virtual easy to navigate and for the kids to understand.”
Finally, Douglas said some parents wanted to see what the COVID-19 numbers looked like before sending their kids back to school this fall.
Some parents are still worried about the possibility of a spike in cases, including Erika Batts Miller, parent of a third grader and kindergartner at Julian Harris Elementary.
“I am not sending my kids back just yet. I want to give a little more time to see how things go with keeping the kids that are in traditional school healthy before I send them back,” Miller said.
However, Douglas said some now feel comfortable transitioning their kids into traditional instruction since there has not yet been a major outbreak of COVID-19 within the district.
“They wanted to see the number of cases. You know we quarantined a lot (of students) but we haven’t had a huge outbreak,” he said.
According to the most recent data that was immediately available, as of Aug. 26, nine students and five staff within the district had recently tested positive for the virus. A total of 204 students and 24 staff were in quarantine due to exposure, including those who tested positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.