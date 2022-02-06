Former Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen says his abrupt Jan. 25 retirement after six years in the position — announced the same day it took effect — was the result not of political pressure or departmental turmoil, but because he was weary of the constant stress.
Allen, 58, said he told his wife of his plan to retire on a Friday, told Mayor Tab Bowling of the plan two days later on a Sunday and made it official the next day. His retirement was announced publicly one day later. His original plan was to give the city a two-week notice, he said, but the relief he felt convinced him it was time to go immediately.
The interim chief is Todd Pinion, who became a captain late last year.
Allen has no immediate retirement plans beyond camping, "piddling" around his Southwest Decatur home and spending more time with his wife and twin daughters. Eventually he may do consulting work for police departments.
His retirement brings to an end a 36-year career in policing. He was a deputy chief with the Knoxville Police Department before coming to Decatur as chief in 2016.
In a wide-ranging interview, which has been lightly edited for clarity, Allen discussed the reasons for his retirement, the challenges of staffing the department, his faith and his views on race relations.
Question: Your retirement was abrupt. What brought it about?
Answer: My wife and I had a conversation on Friday (Jan. 21). I came in on Friday and I said, "I’m done." She said, "What do you mean?" I said "I’m done. I’m retired. I’m done." She said, "You’ve been tired." I let the mayor know on Sunday and sent him a letter on Monday. I just knew it. Over the weekend I felt so much relief.
People said, "Why did you do it so fast?" Everything I’ve ever done has been fast. If I make my mind up, I’m going to do it. I had a lot of irons in the fire. But the irons never come out of the fire. If I get done with those, then there’s something else. But it’s done. Someone else has those irons now, and that’s if they choose to pick them up.
Q: Was there a trigger?
A: Yes. I went on vacation. I was gone for two weeks for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Before I went on vacation, I was tired. For two weeks while I’m on vacation, I was tired. Didn’t get any rest. Then I came back, and I was tired. That’s the trigger. That’s when I knew. And my wife told the kids once, and this is the personal side of it, she said "Your daddy walks out every day dragging to go to work and provide for this family." And I realized she knew I was dragging. That was a trigger, a sign.
Another trigger: Captains and above carry these phones 24/7. We carry them to the bathroom. Because at any moment, something could happen. When I’m gone on vacation, I carry this thing all the time. Because, heaven forbid an officer get involved in a shooting, like in Priceville, I know I have to do what? I’ve got to come back. So do you ever really relax? You really don’t. So 22 years of stress and tension.
Q: I heard you cleaned your office out Monday (Jan. 24). Is that true?
A: Yes sir. I came in there and told them Monday, my staff, and my staff was all really upset. They were crying and upset, and so was I. But I told them I’m done.
The mayor and I talked about it. I gave him a two-week notice. But we talked a little more about it and I said, "No. Because I’m going to carry stress for the next two weeks, and if something happens between that time period, it could really affect me from this day forward." If I walk out right now and say, "I’m done right now," then someone else picks up on it and that weight is off of me. I said let’s just cut it here. And then (hours later) the Priceville thing happened. (Priceville police Chief Rick Williams was shot and a suspect died in an officer-involved shooting Jan. 24.) I was like, "Thank you Lord." Thank you Lord that it wasn’t here, that the officer didn’t die, but can you imagine the stress level that would have hit me.
I’ve heard this was a mayoral conspiracy and a council conspiracy and all of the above. "They threw me out. They ran me out. They were going to fire me." No, I couldn’t be that lucky. I’m not running from nobody, I’m running for myself. ... Do you see any stress on me? No. Do I seem like I’ve been forced out? Am I angry? No. I’ve heard all the rumors, too.
It's a never-ending cycle, and that's why I’m out. Government work is like a machine that eats at you constantly, every day. Because something is coming at you every day. You put something out, something comes in. I tell my wife I like to mow the grass and trim it up. She says, "Why? You’re tired." I say, "Because I finally see a finished product." In policing you never see a finished product. That’s why I talked about getting out, just stopping. Because it’s never a good time. There are always going to be some irons in the fire. Finally, you’ve just got to stop. You've just got to get out. You’ve got to just put a stake in the ground and say: "Done."
I told Captain — well, Chief now — (Todd) Pinion — if you need anything, just call me. My phone’s on. I’m here to help. But that burden is off me. It’s been a good journey. I’ve had a wonderful time, met a lot of wonderful people, helped a lot of wonderful people and helped a lot of people who are not so wonderful.
Q: Was your wife happy you retired?
A: She was concerned at first, but then she saw a difference in me and she’s very happy. She saw my stress level drop.
Q: A survey of your officers, what you've referred to as a cultural audit, was done not long before you left. What prompted the cultural audit?
A: I started the whole thing on this cultural audit so I could find out if we’re talking, or if we’ve got a group of white guys over here talking and Black guys over here talking and they’re talking about each other — and then we’ve got a conflict. That was my whole reason for starting this thing. So why would I start something that was going to get me fired? But if it came out that everyone hates Nate Allen, then Nate Allen either needs to change or go home. (Allen said he has not seen the results of the cultural audit.)
Q: If the result of the audit had been that you had little support in the department, you'd have left?
A: Yes, I’d have had no problem. It’s hard to work for anybody that doesn’t want you there. What do I do? I’m fighting an uphill battle every single day, and who’s losing it? Me. Because I’m going to be the one who is stressed.
Q: Did a resurgence of racial tension nationally affect your department, a Deep South department with largely white officers run by a Black chief?
A: I would be burying my head in the sand to think that it didn’t affect the department. It did. It does. It will in the future. There are folks who say, "I’m not going to work for a Black chief."
But there are some of us who feel we have to communicate. This is my theory: You’re a white guy, I’m Black. We don’t have to agree on anything, on race or anything. But you know what we do have to do? We do have to talk. We do have to communicate. You do have to share your opinions, your concerns, your cultural beliefs and everything with me, and you need to listen to me share mine. We could be at totally opposite ends of the spectrum, but if we’re working together as a team, we need to know where each other is coming from.
Q: Are there racial tensions within the Police Department?
A: I have to say yes. The department mirrors the community. So if we have a problem in the community, we have a problem in the department. Where do officers come from? The community. The officers who come from the community bring their same biases to the department.
Q: You've talked a lot about race, in your department and out, since you arrived in Decatur. Has that been hard?
A: Not for me, because I talk race. A lot of people don’t like to talk race. Race, politics and religion are the three things you don’t talk about. It’s probably the three things we need to talk about. Am I religious or not? Do I feel one race is superior to another? You should know that about a chief that’s coming in. When I get out of that truck wearing that uniform, I’m walking in faith. And you need to know what are their biases. We all have biases. What are your biases, and how do you control your biases?
Q: Are you religious?
A: Very much so.
Q: What church?
A: First Bible.
Q: How has that affected how you do your job?
A: It shows me a lot of support, both spiritually and fellowship-wise. ... You need that extra fellowship. And we in law enforcement need somebody outside law enforcement. If you hang around with nothing but cops, you tend to talk cop 24/7 and before you know it you start talking down. The conversation starts to diminish. You need somebody on the outside to keep you level, who can say, "I’m a regular citizen and I feel safe walking through Decatur." Police — 90% of the people we deal with are criminals, or somebody involved in some type of criminal activity. Only 10% are we dealing with the good folks. So we start getting this mindset, "Everybody out there is trying to kill me, they’re ambushing me." You need to have somebody else who’s not an officer to help keep you grounded. And to pray for you.
Q: Many of the steps you've taken and described as accomplishments involve more training for your officers. Did you get pushback on that?
A: There was some resentment. Some of them are younger officers — now two-thirds have been there for less than five years — so this is all they know. But some senior officers say, "Oh God, we don’t need 13 (course credits) to be certified, and he’s making us do 40." So I’m sure there was some resentment there. Being an officer I would have resented it, too.
Q: Did they openly complain to you?
A: No. They mutter at the water cooler. But I knew that going into it. Whenever you try to move a department forward, in any direction other than the status quo, you’re going to have people who are pushing you back to where it was.
Q: You have also worked hard to increase the diversity of the department. Any pushback on that?
A: Could that have caused some drama? Sure. Black folks say I’m a lot harder on them than the white people. The white people say I show favoritism to the Black people. It’s very difficult for me to win. I had to block it out and keep moving forward. I told them to just follow the rules and we’d be good.
Q: Decatur has about 130 police officers. Is that enough?
A: No. We can’t stay at 130. We’ve got to try to get the staffing up. We are slated for 141 officers.
Q: Would 141 be enough?
A: Not as the city grows. Think about how many traffic complaints you get. People say police aren’t doing nothing. It’s there. It’s true. I see people running red lights and running stop signs, too. You’ll never have enough to put an officer on every corner; I understand that. But could we do better with more? Yes.
Q: What is the Police Department's biggest challenge?
A: Recruitment and retention. We’ve got to get officers in there, and we’ve got to keep officers there. It’s not just police, every business is also having the same issue.
Q: And their employees don't have to worry about getting shot?
A: Correct. And they have boosted their pay in retail and restaurants up to the starting pay of police officers. What do you do? And you’ve seen that if we increase pay, every department around us increases pay.
Q: What are you most proud of as chief?
A: The (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) accreditation. Achieving accreditation is huge for a department our size, especially in the length of time it took us to attain it. A lot of chiefs have tried to get accreditation. We attained it in about 18 months. We were the ninth one out of 413 or so police departments in the state.
Q: Anything you wish you had done differently?
A: I think I could have done better in preparing the command staff to take the role of chief. I feel the command staff under me could have attended more senior management courses to get prepared for that.
Q: What’s your comfort level with interim Chief Todd Pinion?
A: I’m good with him. He’ll do a wonderful job.
Q: Do you have a preference on whether the City Council promotes a chief from the department or hires from outside?
A: Nope, absolutely none. No preference one way or another. Whatever they decide to do, I’m going to support them.
Q: What would keep you awake at night as chief?
A: An officer getting shot. That keeps you awake at night. Every night.
Q: What do you plan to do now that you’re retired?
A: Nothing. I’m going to do nothing for awhile. I love to camp, so I hope to spend more time camping. I love piddling around the house. I love piddling and working on my RV. That’s what I’m going to do for right now. In the long range I may get into consulting, where I am helping police departments build bridges and relations with inner-city communities. I do not want to go back into managing people. With consulting I can come in there and say, "These are some areas you can improve upon." They can do these things here, take it or leave it, and I get out. But I don’t see myself wanting to manage people. That’s too stressful for me. I’m trying to downsize on everything that I do.
Q: If someone came to you considering a career in policing, what would you say?
A: One, you won’t get rich, but you’ll be able to take care of your family. Two, you’re in a profession a lot of people don’t like. They won’t like you, but there are some rewards that come in the end. And this has to be a calling. If it’s not a calling, you are not going to like it and survive. This is something that’s a 24/7 job, from the ground level up.
Q: Anything else you want to say?
A: You tell those people that I’m happy. Nobody ran me out. Yes, I left abruptly. No one’s upset. I was tired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.