Hockey supporter Daniel Frith went to the Decatur City Council on Monday to find out more about its plans for a Jan. 14 community meeting on the Point Mallard Ice Complex.
The City Council is holding the 6:30 p.m. meeting at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion to seek input into the future of the complex after major problems that could cost as much as $400,000 to repair were found during routine maintenance of the ice rink.
“I’m interested in saving the ice rink and there are several more who feel the same way I do,” Frith said. “If we have 300 supporters, do we have two or three sign up to talk or does everyone talk?”
Frith also wanted to know if the City Council plans to make a decision that night with a vote.
Bibbee said the community meeting “will be like the other community meetings we’ve had in the past,” and that no vote would be taken.
She said each person would get three minutes to speak, and they’re asked not to repeat what the people ahead of them said.
“If the crowd (of people wanting to talk) is too big, we could reduce that time to two minutes,” Bibbee said.
Councilman Chuck Ard suggested Frith could, while talking to the council, ask his supporters to stand up in the community meeting.
Bibbee said Frith could get his supporters to sign a petition and make comments or suggestions for the City Council to consider. Bibbee said comments and suggestion can also be emailed to the council.
“We might get something different than anything we’ve heard,” Bibbee said.
Frith said he is working on a presentation for the community meeting that he plans to email this week to the City Council.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she wants to know if supporters providing input live in Decatur.
“Probably more than half of the people who have contacted me in support of hockey were from the region, not Decatur,” Hill said. “And Decatur residents are the ones paying for this facility.”
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he will make a few comments at the community meeting but he doesn’t plan to do another full presentation like the video-recorded talk he made in November at Turner-Surles Recreation Center.
In that video, Lake showed that the ice complex has been losing money since it opened. He proposed in the video changing the building from an ice rink to a sports complex that can be converted to an event center. He said he believes the city would begin making money with this conversion.
A proposal to add an indoor pool for competitive swimming was added by a local resident in Decatur after she heard about Lake’s proposal.
