Speaking to a Decatur audience, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth this week said more road dollars need to be spent in north Alabama and that Interstate 65 needs to be widened.
After the speech, Ainsworth said he will "probably" run for governor in 2026.
Ainsworth was critical of a nearly $1 billion West Alabama Corridor project, a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa that broke ground in 2021 and is expected to be complete in 2026.
He said the state “needs to prioritize infrastructure projects based on need.”
He said there is greater need in Decatur, Huntsville, Birmingham, Auburn, Mobile and on Interstate 65.
”Think what a $100 million dollars in Decatur would do. Think what $250 million dollars in Decatur for infrastructure would do in connecting Decatur to Huntsville. We all know that Huntsville is expanding west. Think about the bridge connecting here.”
As for I-65, he said “the main artery in our state” should have been three-laned 10 years ago. "We’ve got to prioritize that," he said.
Maysey Karrh, who was in the audience as Ainsworth spoke to Decatur Kiwanis Club members Thursday, agrees. She is a nurse and particularly recalls being in a 3½-hour traffic jam on I-65 during the height of the COVID pandemic. She ended up late for her 6:30 a.m. shift at a hospital in Birmingham at a time when the hospital was overwhelmed with patients in critical condition.
While Karrh waited in traffic, her parents, Lisa and Rodney Terry of Decatur, were also stranded for hours as they tried to return home from Birmingham. The cause of the traffic jam was a wreck, they said.
A widened I-65 would have solved the traffic snafu in much less time, the Terrys believe.
Ainsworth said he is about to tour the area and see just how bad the traffic problems are, but he already had strong opinions about where money is being spent.
“It is a waste of taxpayer money, in my opinion right now, to spend a billion dollars in southwest Alabama and do that on politics instead of prioritizing what we need to do infrastructure-wise."
Ainsworth said Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper is part of the problem with road prioritization.
“We have a DOT director that’s acting like a bully and thinks he can be punitive. It’s not OK. It’s not OK, and you are gonna continue to hear me be loud on this issue until we start doing what’s right.”
Cooper has been named in a pending lawsuit that alleges the ALDOT director moved forward with the construction of a new bridge to Gulf Shores due to a “personal vendetta” against a company that operates a nearby toll bridge.
Cooper is also facing a charge of misdemeanor harassment.
The lieutenant governor encouraged residents to talk to their state representatives and demand that north Alabama to get its fair share of money.
“We’re seeing tremendous growth here, and you all need that," he said.
Ainsworth related the prioritization issue to a principle he said he learned from his father.
“You invest in the healthiest part of your business and you stay ahead of the growth. All we’re doing is reacting and we’re gonna get behind if we don’t start investing some serious resources in Decatur and Madison and Huntsville and I-65,” he said.
