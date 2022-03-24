When Sonny Craig started his first full-time job in 1970 with the former Central Bank in Decatur, he didn't waste any time before volunteering with United Way.
“Banks at that time were very interested in having their officers and trainees involved in the community. And that’s how it started, and it just kept going,” he said.
Over the next 52 years, the Decatur native's volunteer efforts grew, and they led to him being honored for his community service Wednesday with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce's Miss Athelyne C. Banks Citizen of the Year award.
“It just snowballed," Craig said of his volunteerism. "One thing led to another which led to another which led to another."
Trudy Grisham, who received the award in 2006, nominated Craig for the honor this year. Grisham said she has worked with Craig on boards and committees for over 40 years. Grisham said anytime Craig was asked to do something, he willingly did it, often serving on boards for organizations that were just getting started.
“He always said yes," Grisham said. "And he didn’t just put his name on the letterhead. He works, and he participates and makes it a better committee or board.”
“First in his mind always was: Is it going to be good for Decatur because he did it?” Grisham said.
She said Craig was always passionate about his service.
Craig, now retired, has served as president of the board for the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, as chairman of the Decatur-Morgan Chamber and as a member of the Morgan County Economic Development Association board. He was a part of the founding committee for the River Clay Fine Arts Festival and still serves on the board.
Craig also currently is the head of the investment committee of St. John’s Episcopal Church and serves on the Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation.
Craig said his work on the ACA board has been especially rewarding.
"Alabama Center for the Arts has been really exciting — to see what can happen to Decatur, or what has happened to Decatur."
He said students are coming to the ACA from all over the state.
"Several art students that graduated from Auburn and Alabama say that nothing compares to this facility," he said. "It's state of the art and we should be very proud of it."
The award Craig received was named after Athelyne Banks, a Decatur educator for 42 years who volunteered in the community. The award honors those whose lives reflect Banks’ dedication, service and faithfulness to the city.
Noel King has served with Craig on the founding committee of the River Clay Fine Arts Festival, on the Carnegie board and on the ACA board.
“Sonny is truly a motivated individual who motivates others," King said. “He’s a very positive person who helps others to understand the good within the city and community. … He’s really somebody who’s upbeat and helps to look forward toward the future.
"He is somebody who is really knowledgeable about our community."
Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie, said Craig is a strong leader who brings positive guidance to any organization that he is with. Mitchell said Craig helped guide the Carnegie into the future.
Craig said he wants Decatur to have a strong future.
“With all the new things going on," he said, "it’s just very important for everybody to be involved in trying to make Decatur a better place to live.”
Craig said he was humbled to receive the award and plans to continue volunteering in the community.
Also during the luncheon at Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront, Bo Weinman was presented with the chamber’s Rosie Hennessy Commodore of the Year Award. Commodores are ambassadors for the chamber and their role involves volunteering in the community.
Weinman said he was excited and honored to receive the award and plans to stay active in the community. Weinman said volunteering for him is both personal and for his business. Weinman is an independent insurance adviser for the Peck-Glasgow Agency.
“I do it (volunteering) more for the community involvement, also setting a good foundation for my kids to teach them how important it is to be involved in the community you live in,” Weinman said.
