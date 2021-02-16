The 2021 Carnegie Carnival culminated with a reverse parade Saturday. Crewes lined their floats along Bank and Lee streets as hundreds upon hundreds of cars rolled by. The carnival, which also included music and a half-marathon, raised more than $166,000. Proceeds go to the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, CASA of North Alabama, which provides court-appointed special advocates to children in the judicial system, and the Morgan County Humane Society. On Saturday, the Carnegie Carnival also crowned Jason Pitts as king, Tracy Roberts McCann as queen, Jerry Burton as prince, Florence Bowman as princess, Domino Mitchell as Sir Bow Wow and Maggie Burns as Lady Barks-a-Lot.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More images at www.decaturdaily.com.
