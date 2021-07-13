Participants from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, California, New Mexico and Virginia took part Saturday in the Wet Dog Triathlon at Point Mallard Park in Decatur. The event, which includes running, biking and swimming, is a fundraiser for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. The organization's mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong, enduring and professionally supported relationships with a mentor who changes their lives for the better.
More photos at decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Cristina Byrne/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.