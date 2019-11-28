Decatur Police Department Pinning Ceremony
The Decatur police department welcomed eight new officers and two lateral transfers on Friday. Officer Keelin Darby was also recognized for her bravery in the line of duty. Due to Darby's quick thinking, she was able to render medical aid at the scene of a shooting that saved the life of a victim. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.