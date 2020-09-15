Sound, movement and color
The Decatur High School marching band performed music from "Aladdin" before the Red Riders played against Hartselle High on Friday. The pregame show was not only a feast for the ears, but also for the eyes.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily. More images at www.decaturdaily.com
