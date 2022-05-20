Many shelves usually filled with baby formula in local stores have been bare this week, forcing mothers to scramble to find the product as the nationwide scarcity of formula continues.
Lawrence County resident Jessica Graves said she has had to mix baby cereal in formula to provide her 3-month-old daughter enough to eat while stretching her supply of specialty Enfamil Gentlease formula, which has become harder to find and is costly on the resale market.
“She actually has broke out everywhere in little bumps because of (baby cereal),” Graves said. “If they can’t take the food because it breaks them out, what are you supposed to feed them? I’m not going to lie, it’s worrisome, it’s stressful. You worry day to day about how you’re going to feed your baby.”
Graves, 30, said she has driven to every grocery store and Walmart “between Decatur and Florence” and found only empty shelves in the baby aisle.
Only two Similac Alimentum infant formula containers remained on the shelves at the Sixth Avenue Walgreen's shelves Thursday afternoon. The baby aisles at the Walmart Neighborhood Market and Hometown Market, both on Sixth Avenue, had no Enfamil Gentlease, which is given to infants who cannot digest normal formula.
Jamie Parker, owner of Champion Food-Valu Market on Danville Road Southwest, said she has been out of Enfamil Gentlease for three weeks and now is also out of two other Enfamil products.
"This week we haven't been able to get the Enfamil Infant Powder and the Gentlease," Parker said.
Parker said she has never before had to set a limit on how much formula customers can buy, but the way supply has been going she may have to.
"It depends on what the supply is going to be," Parker said. "If I get shorted on my order, then I'll have to limit it, but up until now I haven't had to limit anything."
Parker said she ordered 12 cases of Enfamil Infant Powder but received none.
The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., could reopen next week after being closed since February due to contamination problems. A day earlier, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula.
But none of those measures will provide immediate help to local mothers.
Luckily for Graves, she has been able to buy some of the formula she needs from individuals who had some left over from when their children were infants, but it comes at a higher cost.
“We just spent about $100 on four cans of formula,” Graves said. “I’m going to once again have to go find her some more because … a can probably lasts her a day and a half, maybe two days.”
Decatur resident Courtney Ratliff, 27, said her 6-month-old son also needs Gentlease, and she has not been able to find any in local stores.
"I am down to my last can of formula," Ratliff said. "I'm starting to get emotional and worried because I have stopped at several stores looking for my son's formula and I cannot find it."
Ratliff has also resorted to buying leftover formula from other individuals. She has started a Facebook page called ISO Baby Formula to share information about where to find formula in Morgan County and surrounding areas.
Graves has two other children, two sons ages 7 and 5, and is also worried about being able to afford to feed them adequately since she is having to spend more money on baby formula.
“What WIC gives us is all we get,” Graves said.
Graves is part of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, which provides grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
Graves takes her daughter to Decatur Dr. Me’Lissa Young-Harkins, a pediatrician for more than 20 years. Young-Harkins said this is the worst baby formula crisis she has ever seen.
“It’s quite alarming. It’s like a third world country situation with the lack of nutrition,” Young-Harkins said.
Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer for the Northeastern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health, said he only recommends store-bought brands of formula and not ordering formula from overseas.
He advised mothers to switch to different brands that stores have in stock if their preferred brand isn't available.
“The store brand formulas are safe. They are made to FDA specifications," he said.
Stubblefield said he also discourages buying breast milk from other women because it poses a high risk of transmitting diseases to the baby.
“What we want people to know about that is that there is a risk for transmitting both medications that are absorbed into the system through breast milk but also infectious diseases,” Stubblefield said.
Over 80% of Young-Harkins’ patients are infants under the age of 6 months, which is the age range of babies who can only feed on formula or breast milk. She said she is concerned about the future of babies who are not getting sufficient nutrients from a daily diet of formula.
“I’m afraid that we’ll start seeing parents diluting formulas to make ends meet,” Young-Harkins said. “I’m afraid that we’ll start to see children with electrolyte imbalances and anemias. That’s my biggest fear is that we’re going to start seeing children with no nutrition.”
