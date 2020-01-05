Keyur Pandya has found contentment in Decatur since moving here about three years ago by way of Alberta, Canada, and Boston.
A research scientist at Ascend Performance Materials, he was lured to reside in Decatur by the Best and Brightest Initiative, a program designed to bring young professionals to the city by helping pay their student loans.
“I’ve been very happy and fully blessed,” Pandya said.
He is among the 18 members of the program's first three classes who continue to live in Decatur. The fourth class of the Best and Brightest Initiative with three members is being announced today.
The privately funded program pays $15,000 toward student loans, in incremental amounts, if a recent college graduate will live at least five years in the city.
Pandya said he likes that Decatur isn’t a big city but it’s also not a small town. There’s also quick access to Huntsville, Atlanta and Nashville.
“All of my needs for daily living and activities are met,” Pandya said.
Best and Brightest Initiative Director John Joseph said Friday the program has paid out $76,259 so far to young professionals. Only three out of 21 science, technology, engineering and math graduates to enter the program have dropped out before they could fulfill a five-year commitment and receive the full $15,000.
Joseph said one participant moved back home to take care of her mother. A second program member was accepted into graduate school in Birmingham, and a third participant got another job that took him away from Decatur.
That’s an 86% success rate of keeping these science, technology, engineering and math graduates in Decatur. He said the three losses were beyond the program’s control.
“That rate is phenomenal. Certainly, higher than we projected,” Joseph said. “All of these people pay taxes and DU utility bills, shop here and invest here.”
Because it has operated only three years, the initiative doesn’t yet have any graduates to test whether they'll stay after fulfilling the five-year commitment.
Joseph said the program's fourth class consists of Michael Buchanan, a May 2019 graduate of Troy University and a Priceville native who is working at Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services; Erin Sprague, a Maryland native who graduated from Auburn University and teaches at Austin Junior High School; and Dylan Wallace, a Moulton native who graduated from UAH and works at QuantiTech in Huntsville.
The initiative has been mostly privately funded so far with funding from sponsors like Family Security Credit Union, Fite Building Co. and Pugh Wright McAnally. TVA contributed $1,500.
Jack Fite, of Fite Building Co., has been a Best and Brightest Initiative supporter from the start.
“It’s such an innovative idea that will pay dividends for our community in the future,” Fite said. “It gets young people coming and living here.”
Fite said he believes that once young people move to Decatur, they will make their homes and stay in Decatur.
In addition to the help with student loans, Best and Brightest provides its participants with mentors and shows them possible ways to get involved in the community. Pandya, who is part of the program's first class announced in January 2017, said he’s now involved in BAPS Charities and Ascend Care.
The 2020 class actually brings six young professionals to Decatur because all three of the new initiative members are married or engaged. All three couples purchased homes in the city. Joseph said the class members began participating in the program when they moved here, but their names haven't been announced until today.
While Buchanan had been working for Pugh Wright McAnally, he said he had offers to leave Decatur in other states. Best and Brightest was the deciding factor in staying because of the financial aid.
“Other companies offered something like a relocation fees, but they weren’t willing to help with my student loans,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan said he’ll only be $6,000 short of a payoff when his commitment is over, and that's important since he plans to be married in May. He and his fiancé, fellow Priceville High graduate Amanda St. John, have already bought a new home.
“Not having so much debt will really help us get off on a good foot,” Buchanan said.
Wallace worked with QuantiTech in college and stayed with the defense contractor after graduating from UAH in December. He joined his new wife, Kerilyn, in Decatur after they were married in July. They already own a home on Grant Street Southeast.
“We love Decatur,” Wallace said. “It has everything we want, and it’s in between both of our parents in Moulton and our jobs.”
Kerilyn Wallace is also a Moulton native. She works as a nurse in Huntsville.
Wallace said the financial aid is the main reason he applied after finding out about the program from friend and Best and Brightest member Josh Gaines.
“UAH is extremely expensive,” Wallace said. “I had to work while going to class so the initiative money will help out a lot.”
Erin Sprague’s story is different from that of previous or current Best and Brightest members. She graduated from Auburn in 2014 and was already teaching before following her fiancé, Chase Sprague, to Decatur.
The Spragues bought a home on Iris Street Southwest in February, got married in June and started teaching science in August.
Family friends told the couple about the initiative and both applied hoping to offset at least a portion of their student loans. Erin Sprague said she will be debt free when she finishes the initiative.
“This is just world-changer for us,” Erin Sprague said. “It also got us connected with some people we might not have meet otherwise. We’ve been really pleased with our decision to move.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.