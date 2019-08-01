Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a wreck on the Hudson Memorial Bridge, according to Decatur police.
The collision between an 18-wheeler and another vehicle occurred at about 1:48 p.m., near the entrance to the marina off U.S. 31/Alabama 20, police said.
One person with serious injuries was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, while the other person had minor injuries, police said.
Traffic was backed up in both directions as Decatur police cleared the scene.
