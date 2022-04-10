Austin High graduate Cole Burton is grateful for his remarkable recovery from a severe brain injury sustained when a vehicle struck him during an Auburn University roadside geology field trip, but he struggles to understand the logic behind a state Supreme Court ruling that even if negligent, those who supervised the trip are immune from liability.
“The only reason I’m calm is that the Lord gives me control over these emotions,” he said of last month’s ruling. “I could go on a soapbox about why it’s wrong, but I truly have been given an opportunity at life. To focus on the bad things would be horrendous.”
Burton, now 24, on May 24, 2018, was about to start his senior year at Auburn and participated in a field trip with the Department of Geosciences. He and 17 other students were studying rock outcroppings, created by the road cut, on both sides of U.S. 431 near Glencoe. They were supervised by two faculty members and two graduate assistants. The outcrop Burton and his friend and lab partner Nick Hood were studying — necessarily with their backs to the road — was about 12 feet from the roadway.
There were reflective safety vests in the Auburn van at the site, but nobody wore them. The parked Auburn van did not have its flashers on. No safety cones or warning flags were used to warn oncoming traffic of the students' presence. The speed limit on the four-lane highway was 65 mph.
The driver of a pickup truck lost control of her vehicle, striking Burton and Hood. They were airlifted to UAB Hospital. Burton remained in a complete coma for three weeks and a partial coma for weeks after that, suffering from a traumatic brain injury, broken bones and abdominal injuries. Hood also sustained severe injuries, dying a month after the accident.
Five days after the accident, UAB doctors recommended the Burton family consider discontinuing Cole's medical services. The family declined.
What followed for Burton were months of grueling rehabilitation. On June 30, 2018, while Burton was still partially comatose, he was transported to Shepherd Center, a rehabilitation hospital in Atlanta. The brain injury left him with almost no control over his muscles, and he could neither walk nor talk. He did not become verbal until late July of 2018.
Cole’s parents, Charlie and Tina Burton, sold their Decatur home after the transfer from UAB and moved to Atlanta with him. Cole remained at the Shepherd Center for a year.
“His biggest injury that he had to overcome was a traumatic brain injury,” Charlie Burton said last week. “It impacted his physical mobility as well as speech. His brain had to basically rewire itself.”
“I had to relearn how to tie my shoes. I had to relearn how to smile and walk and talk,” Cole said.
But Cole — supported by his parents and younger sister Libba, by his Navy ROTC shipmates from Auburn, and driven by his determination to join the Navy — persevered.
On July 4, 2018, he sat motionless and silent in a wheelchair as he watched the Peachtree Road Race. A grueling year later, he participated in the race.
“Most parents are privileged to see their kids learn to walk and talk and take those first steps,” Charlie Burton said. “We’ve had the privilege to do that twice with Cole. The second time was really special.”
Immunity ruling
Decatur attorney Greg Reeves, whose wife was a close friend of Tina Burton, joined with Turnbull Law Firm in Birmingham and in July 2018 filed suit on Cole’s behalf against, among others, three Auburn professors involved in the planning and supervision of the geology field trip.
Last August, the Calhoun County Circuit Court granted the Auburn professors’ motions for summary judgment, ruling that state-agent immunity was a complete shield to both Cole Burton’s claims and those of Nick Hood’s family, and that neither had a right to present evidence to a jury.
Last month, the state Supreme Court agreed with the lower court, dismissing the cases on the grounds that the defendants, as agents of the state, were immune from liability.
The underpinnings of state-agent immunity are found in the British common law doctrine of “crown immunity”: The king could do no wrong. Alabama’s earliest constitutions did not provide such immunity to state government, but the state’s current constitution as adopted in 1901 does. “The State of Alabama shall never be made a defendant in any court of law or equity,” according to the provision in Article 1 of the Constitution.
Reeves explained that this provision presented a complete bar to suing Auburn University — an entity of the state — for its alleged negligence in allowing a field trip on a busy highway or failing to require safety measures. Reeves said Auburn or its insurance carrier would likely have been financially responsible for a verdict against the professors.
As the Supreme Court explained in its 41-page opinion, however, employees of the state are likewise generally immune from liability for actions taken in the course of their employment. One of the few exceptions to this broad immunity is if a plaintiff can demonstrate that the state employee acted “beyond his or her authority.”
“A state agent acts beyond authority and is therefore not immune when he or she fails to discharge duties pursuant to detailed rules or regulations, such as those stated on a checklist,” the court explained, quoting previous Alabama court decisions.
In short, Reeves explained, a jury never has the opportunity to consider state employees’ negligence unless a plaintiff can demonstrate to a judge that the employees violated their employer’s detailed rules and regulations — if the employer had any.
Reeves said Auburn had draft safety rules for field trips that had never been adopted, although they were put in place after Cole’s injury.
“It’s almost like there’s an incentive not to have any rules or guidelines,” Reeves said. “How do you violate a safety rule if you don’t have one?”
Charlie Burton agrees.
"If you look at the situation Cole is in and that a lot of people are in with state agencies, there's not much recourse," he said. "It's a ruling that almost encourages state agencies not to make commonsense safety rules, because if they make rules they get held accountable for them."
In seeking to overcome state-agent immunity, sometimes referred to as qualified immunity, Cole’s lawyers pointed to various highway regulations requiring workers to wear high-visibility safety apparel when working near a highway and to stay “as far as practicable from the edge of the roadway.” One of the professors was standing very near the curvy road when the driver lost control, leading to speculation by the lawyers that he startled her.
The court, however, rejected the arguments. If the professor had any discretion in following a rule, it said, then he is immune from liability even if negligent. Because the rule required him to stand “as far as practicable” from the roadway, it was in his discretion to determine what “practicable” meant in that instance. Even if he was too close to the road, startling the driver and causing her to lose control, he could not be held liable.
The professors were immune from liability, the unanimous Supreme Court ruled, because the plaintiffs failed “to show that the Auburn defendants acted beyond their authority in administering, planning, executing and supervising the (field trip), an issue that depends solely on whether there was an applicable, detailed rule that removed the Auburn defendants’ ability to exercise discretion.”
No testimony from driver
The Calhoun County court had rejected Cole’s lawyers’ efforts to delay a ruling until after they could obtain testimony from the driver. She was charged with felonies for reckless manslaughter and assault as a result of the accident. Almost four years later, that criminal case has yet to be scheduled for trial. The pendency of the criminal trial meant her Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate herself prevented the lawyers from taking her testimony in the civil case.
The Supreme Court ruled that did not matter because there was no testimony she could give that would overcome the Auburn professors’ immunity.
Reeves struggles with that. While the professor said he was standing on the side of the road, what if the driver said he was in the middle of the road and she lost control when trying to avoid him?
“We’re just guessing what she would say. We don’t know. But I think that was a really important question. If she said she rounded the corner and saw him standing in the road, a jury should be able to hear both sides and sort it out. We don’t get that benefit,” Reeves said.
Reeves also is troubled by the idea that state employees enjoy immunity not shared by any other employees.
“If this had happened to a student in a private school it might have had an entirely different outcome,” he said. “If anyone else is negligent and causes injury, they are held accountable. But not a state employee. The government says these are the rules for you, not for us. It’s a frustrating imbalance.”
Or, as Charlie Burton puts it: "It's almost like the state says, 'Do as I say, not as I do.'"
Cole Burton reviewed the opinion and said he was struck by how little attention it gave to his injuries and Hood’s death, but also by the idea that state employees are immune because they did not violate any specific rules.
“I’m not that knowledgeable about legal things, but I do know the Bill of Rights. I know that the first one is freedom of speech; I had to relearn how to speak. The Second Amendment is to bear arms. I had that right taken as well because for a while, I couldn’t even use my left arm. You can go down the list of all the Bill of Rights and find some way where I had every single one infringed upon, taken away,” he said.
Navy dream ends
A prime motivation for Cole during his painful rehabilitation was to join the Navy, his plan before the accident. To the astonishment of many, the former Austin High athlete recovered to the point that he passed the Navy Physical Readiness Test. He was deemed medically disqualified, however, in late 2020 after an extensive neurocognitive test. Naval service, his longtime aspiration, is not an option.
“That was very devastating,” Cole said. “That was my goal, really one of the only goals that I had. I was reaching for the stars, but it turned out I didn’t get to the stars I was aiming for.”
He was briefly aimless and depressed, not sure what he would do after his December 2020 graduation from Auburn. Then he was encouraged to use his hard-won rehabilitation experience to help others.
In August, he expects to graduate from Auburn’s School of Kinesiology with a master’s degree in exercise science.
“His goal is to work at a rehabilitation center somewhere and help folks who have been injured by an accident or through a stroke or something like that, to help them regain mobility,” Cole’s father said. “He’ll have a unique perspective. Who knows, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in Atlanta working at the Shepherd Center or working at a rehabilitation facility in Birmingham.”
For now, Cole is living on his own in Auburn, where his parents also moved when their then-frail son restarted undergraduate classes.
“It’s been a journey to say the least,” Charlie Burton said. “Cole’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous.”
He recalls the early days after Cole’s injury, days when he said the family depended heavily on their Decatur friends and church family.
“It was very traumatic. There were times, after the early days when we got past living minute by minute, then we got to where we’re on an hour-by-hour basis. We got past the life-death point. Then reality starts to set in. We still didn’t know what our reality was going to be or what level of functionality Cole was going to have,” Charlie Burton said, then pauses.
“It simplified our lives in a lot of ways. A lot of things that we worried about all the sudden became unimportant. It was literally, can we make progress today? Can we take a few more steps today? Can we do a little better in speech therapy today? How close to independent can we get?”
'In God's hands'
Reeves sat with the family at UAB while Cole was in a coma. Almost four years later, he still fights emotion as he describes the visits.
“In the lawyer world, logic and reason reign supreme. We want evidence for everything,” Reeves said. “What I witnessed just day in and day out (with the Burton family at UAB) was just faith and trust, just a serenity that things were going to work out. What I witnessed wasn’t just faith that Cole was going to make it. It was faith that no matter the outcome, it was going to be OK. It was in God’s hands.
“It impacted me. I realized that being a whole human is more than logic and reason. Some of it is built on trust and faith and love.”
Cole’s recovery, while astonishing, is not complete. He said he has some problems with memory, and he still lacks the muscular control he once had. But every day, he said, he notices improvement.
“I still don’t understand a lot of stuff in my past, but I do understand that I’ve been taken care of the whole time,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll ever understand why my friend passed away but I’m standing here today. That gives me a reason to move forward and focus on what I have to do and just not dwell on the past, to really just look at the opportunities that I have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.