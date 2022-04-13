The Point Mallard Ice Complex is in worse shape than originally expected, making it more likely the building is headed toward demolition than renovation because of the roughly $7 million to $8 million price tag needed to save it, city officials said.
With the ice rink already shut down and needing repairs, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said an inspection of the building by architect John Godwin found it has roof and foundation problems.
“From what John said, there are more problems than I thought there would be,” Lake said.
The city closed the ice rink in June 2019 when a routine inspection found the pipes used to freeze the water had collapsed. Repair estimates at the time ranged from $1 million to $1.4 million, depending on the level of renovation.
The Ice Complex also has struggled financially. A previous council threatened to close the rink when it lost close to $233,000 in fiscal 2013. Lake told the council in 2019 that the rink lost $31,000 in its best year and losses were averaging close to $150,000 per year.
Lake proposed at the time removing the ice rink and turning the building into a multi-purpose facility. However, local youth hockey and ice-skating supporters fought to get enough council support to repair the rink.
The newest inspection, however, puts the complex in jeopardy.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he wanted to save the Ice Complex and he was willing to spend $2 million or $3 million for repairs. However, the new estimate is at least $7 million and McMasters predicted current construction prices would run the project up at least another 10%.
“That’s a lot of money,” McMasters said. “We can’t spend $7 million.”
Council President Jacob Ladner called Godwin’s assessment and estimated cost “unfortunate.” He said he would like to get a second opinion from another architect or contractor as the council did with Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.
“If we have two opinions, I’m fine with moving on,” Ladner said. “I don’t see spending $8 million.”
Lake said the Ice Complex has been a troubled building since this indoor rink opened in 2001. He said the complex is really two buildings in one, divided by the administration offices and skate rental area in the front and the ice rink and dressing rooms in the back.
“The ice rink portion is really just a metal building,” Lake said. “The ice rink area has always had issues with leaking. If it were a humid day like it was Monday, the water would get into the insulation and then start dripping. There would be 200 places on the ice that we would have to repair before we can use the Zamboni.”
Lake said this is a difficult decision that the City Council will have to make “but, cost-wise, I don’t know how you do it (repair the building).”
McMasters said he doesn’t know the future of the Ice Complex site. He pointed out that the city recently hired a consultant to do a master plan for Point Mallard.
McMasters said he would like the city to find a place for another ice rink and his first suggestion is part of the new recreation center the city is building at Wilson Morgan Park to replace the old Aquadome.
“There is enough room,” said McMasters, pointing to an area on the north side of the planned site for the new center.
Ladner said he would be OK with including the ice rink as an alternate in the architectural plans for the new recreation center.
