The Decatur City Council will hold interviews for the director of development position Friday followed by a public reception for the candidates.
The interviews of the five candidates are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on the seventh floor of City Hall.
The council will then move to the second floor of 826 Bank Street for the 4:30 p.m. reception, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said.
The council is seeking to replace Wally Terry, who retired April 30, 2020.
