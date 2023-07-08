Six months after a random gunshot in Huntsville killed former Decatur resident Andrew Gilliam, police have made no arrests in his death, a reward for information in his case has grown to $26,000, and he has been honored through a college scholarship.
Gilliam, a 2013 Austin High graduate, was sleeping in his and his wife's apartment in Huntsville on Jan. 4 about 3 a.m. when shots were fired toward several units in his apartment building. He was struck by a bullet that entered the couple's bedroom through a window and later died in Huntsville Hospital due to the gunshot injuries, according to statements made at the time.
Gilliam, only 27 when he died, was an active member of Decatur Baptist Church, where he met his wife Robin Gilliam. His father, Jeff Gilliam, is director of finance at the church, and said the Huntsville Police Department has kept the family updated on the investigation.
“The last we heard from the investigator, there are no leads to who may have done this,” he said. “It was just so random.”
He said Huntsville police have been doing everything they can.
“They have always been real good to respond,” he said. “There just wasn’t any forensic evidence or motives or anything to put them on the right path.”
“I just do not want this happening to another family. Whoever did this, they had no concern for life so they could possibly do it again,” he said.
A reward is being offered to anyone with “a tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of Andrew’s killer,” according to justice4andrew.net. The reward fund was made possible by contributions from many people.
“It’s through amazing friends and family who have donated,” said Jeff Gilliam. The goal of the reward is to “generate a tip that could help the investigators get in the right direction,” he said.
“It’s hard to comprehend, as his dad, that he is gone in such a tragic way,” he said. “We try to go on but it’s hard. … It’s like a piece of you is missing.”
Andrew Gilliam would have had the 10-year reunion with his high school class this summer. Jeff Gilliam said friends and family have also given to a memorial fund for his son, some of which was used to set up a scholarship for an Austin High graduate, and they hope to award it annually.
In May, Austin High 2023 graduate Ryan Robertson became the first recipient of the Andrew Gilliam Memorial STEM scholarship. The scholarship is for students with plans for a career in engineering. Andrew Gilliam had a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama.
The panel that chose the recipient consisted of “three educators, an engineer who worked at Marshall Space Flight Center, and a community leader commercial real estate agent,” said Jeff Gilliam.
Austin High Band Director Clay Sloan taught Andrew Gilliam, who was in the school’s band from 2009-13. Robertson was also in the band.
Sloan worked with the Gilliams on the scholarship.
"One of their desires for the first awarding of the scholarship was they wanted it to go to a band student, so I assisted them,” Sloan said.
Sloan said he was honored to assist with the scholarship and has fond memories of Andrew Gilliam as a student.
“He was a very quiet student, very conscientious, and would always put out great effort and wanted to improve himself,” he said, “We never had to worry about how he was acting. ... He was kind of like a model student that we would like all students to be like.”
Sloan said that he and others associated with the band program hope the Gilliam family can get some closure and that the person who fired the shot is found.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.
