The temperature will be in the upper 30s but the wind will make it feel colder when Decatur's Christmas parade begins to roll through downtown at 6 tonight.
The actual temperature when the “Christmas Movie Marathon” themed parade starts will be about 38.
"It will be falling," said Andy Kula, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsvillle. "At 8 o'clock, it's going to be more like 35 or 36. Winds will be about 5 to 7 miles per hour. The wind-chill will be 33 to 35."
The parade will wind from Second Avenue to Bank Street. Rick Paler will serve as grand marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.