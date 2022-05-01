Anyone under the misperception that construction is "man's work" will be in for a shock if they drive by Fairmont Court Southwest in Decatur.
A nearly all-woman crew is building Morgan County Habitat for Humanity's 95th home, and they're building it for a woman who serves as a mentor to troubled young women.
The soon-to-be homeowner, Janice Marshall, witnessed the wall raising April 23 and was overjoyed at the fact that the construction team was comprised of mostly women.
“I love it; it’s women power,” Marshall said. “When I told my sister it was all women, she said, ‘Well, it’s going to be done right then.’”
Habitat resource development director Nikki Talent said this is the first time Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County has been able to expand its new project, Women Build, into a full construction crew.
“This year, we started a Women Build campaign, which are 12 teams of women, and their goal was to raise $3,500 per team,” Talent said. “In total, the Women Build campaign raised about $45,000.”
Eleven of the teams participated in the wall-raising. Out of all 12 teams, Construction Cuties raised the most funding at $8,700.
Marshall was previously living in Northwest Decatur and had an accident that left her partially immobile, having to use a cane to walk.
“I was visiting a friend at her apartment who just got home from having surgery and when I was walking down the steps to leave, I was talking to her and didn’t realize how close to the step I was, and so the next step I took, I fell all the way down the steps,” Marshall said. “The ambulance had to come and do emergency surgery and all sorts of stuff.”
The Habitat crew kept Marshall’s accident in mind, designing accessibility into her new home. Her ranch-style house will be 1,157 square feet when complete.
“We got the ramp going into the carport and the hall is extra wide and the doors are (3-feet wide),” said Ashley Thompson, construction manager for Habitat. “Hopefully, we can do this for the master bathroom, too.”
To qualify for a Habitat home, individuals must complete at least 100 hours on Habitat for Humanity construction sites and complete 25 to 30 hours of homeownership classes.
Marshall first began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in 2019 after hearing about the organization from her niece.
“She told me that (Habitat for Humanity) is taking applications, so I went down and applied,” Marshall said. “When they told me I was accepted, I thought ‘Oh, that’s great.’”
Regina Willingham, pastor of God’s Love Covenant Church on Memorial Drive Southwest, first met Marshall through the nonprofit HandsOn organization where Marshall was serving as director.
“HandsOn is for young girls who got in trouble … . This was like a home where they could go and stay for 30 days and (Marshall) was their caretaker,” Willingham said. “She started coming to church with me and she’s constantly feeding people and loving on people, so this house has been very deserving.”
Marshall said one of the things she has always wanted in her life was her own house.
