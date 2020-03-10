Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the 18-member state coronavirus task force is staying abreast of the new global virus that has infected more than 600 Americans and killed 23 of them.
“I just got off a phone call with Vice President (Mike) Pence (about it),” she said at Austin Middle School on Monday morning. “Our goal is to be on top of this situation. We will give all the folks the information they need.”
She said she is concerned about every case of COVID-19 she hears about, especially the three cases in neighboring Tennessee.
“We want to keep everybody in Alabama as safe as possible,” she said. “I’ve started bumping instead of hugging. … Remember to wash and wipe.”
On other issues of local interest, Ivey said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is “working closely” with the Environmental Protection Agency to address the sewer overflows locally and industrial chemicals (in the Tennessee River and in old landfills, including at the former Brookhaven Middle School). “They are on top of this thing,” she said without elaborating.
Addressing the state's teacher shortage, Ivey declined to say if Alabama would raise beginning teacher salaries to at least $40,000 annually, the amount Mississippi now pays its starting teachers.
According to state data from May, Alabama teachers begin at $38,342.
“We’ve given teachers pay raises the past three years and plan to do so again,” Ivey said. “How much can you go up? The point is we need to do a better job of helping people understand the importance of teaching and the satisfaction that comes from being a teacher.”
On the census count, Ivey said the state receives $13 billion in federal dollars based on population numbers.
“It’s essential (residents send in census forms),” she said. “The number of the census forms returned directly impact the number of representatives we have in the United States House of Representatives. It is very important to the amount of federal funds we get for community programs, job creation, for education, for health care. We need everybody counted in the census. Every child, every person needs to be counted. It’s important for your future, the betterment of the state and the economy.”
The census reports should begin arriving in the mail next week, she said.
Ivey toured the Cook Museum of Natural Science before visiting Austin Middle School and Career Academies of Decatur.
“This museum is a great learning tool for young folks to actually see and touch the exhibits,” she said.
Scott Mayo, executive director of the museum, said the museum this month should surpass 100,000 visitors since it opened in June.
