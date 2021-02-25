Jackson family lore says they’re descendants of Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, and the family has become one of most prominent and well known in the city.
They overcame financial hardship, which included the loss of their ancestral land, unusual family dynamics and the racial obstacles of the time.
Lorenzo Jackson Sr., patriarch of the Decatur family who died at age 75 in 2004, went from being raised by his grandparents to become a successful coach, history teacher and administrator.
All six of Lorenzo Jackson Sr.’s children, Edward, 72; Jewel, 67; Lorenzo Jr., 65; Henry, 63; Billy, 58; and Patrick, 44, have been successful, and his grandchildren followed suit.
Bettye Jackson, Lorenzo Sr.’s wife of 53 years and mother of the five youngest children, said the link to Andrew Jackson began with Lillian Jackson. She was believed to be a slave or freed colored person, in the terminology of that era, who had a relationship with Andrew Jackson, a military hero from Tennessee later elected president.
Billy Jackson, a Decatur councilman, said the family looks at their genealogy as just a part of family lore.
“From my perspective, I don’t know if there’s a pride in being a descendant of Andrew Jackson,” Billy Jackson said. “It’s just always interesting to know where you come from and knowing Andrew Jackson owned slaves. Most Black people came from slaves.”
Andrew Jackson, who was known for his love of land speculation, bought 1,100 acres land in northern Lawrence County near where Alabama 20 now runs and it ended up with Lorenzo Jackson Sr.'s ancestors.
“He (Andrew Jackson) probably saw the land while he was in Alabama with the military,” said Jewel Freeman, the only girl of Lorenzo Sr.’s six kids.
As commander of a Tennessee militia, Jackson led troops during the Creek War of 1813-14. His troops won the famous Battle of Horseshoe Bend in Alabama. This final battle “was so decisive the Creeks never again menaced the frontier,” Britannica.com says.
Bettye Jackson, 86, a retired employee of AT&T and former school crossing guard, said she always heard that Andrew Jackson brought Lillian Jackson to Lawrence County as a freed person and bought the property for her.
Lorenzo Sr.'s grandfather “Sam Jackson was born on that land and he lived until he was 100 years old,” Bettye Jackson said. “He died in April 1963.”
She said Lillian Jackson sold some of the property and “offered some of it back” to a son “but he didn’t want it.
“We’ve seen the pictures and they didn’t know how to farm. They were wearing big suits, pocket watches and beautiful dresses. She was dressed nice,” Bettye Jackson said.
Lorenzo “Sonny” Jackson Jr. said ownership of the property gradually passed from the family until it was gone.
---
Overcoming obstacles
Billy Jackson said Lorenzo Sr. bought 60 acres of the former Andrew Jackson land in 1984, and it remains his family’s property.
Freeman said Sam Jackson lived in Fish Pond in Lawrence County until he was 100 years old.
“Daddy used to take me and my brothers to see my great-granddaddy, but my mother wouldn’t go,” Freeman said. “He didn’t have any electricity.”
Lorenzo Sr. was raised by his maternal grandparents, H.R. and Rena Kimber. They also raised his cousin, Billy Nevel.
Although Lorenzo Sr. spent time with his mother, Margaret Kimber, who had moved to Erie, Pennsylvania, his grandparents wouldn't let him see his father, William Jackson.
Lorenzo Sr. wouldn’t know his father until he was an adult in his 20s, Billy Jackson said.
Freeman said H.R. Kimber, who they called “Papa,” was a “very resourceful” carpenter who built his own home on 12th Avenue Northwest.
The required age to serve in the military is 18, but Lorenzo Sr. quit Decatur Negro High on Cherry Street at 15. He “adjusted his age” so he could serve in World War II, Lorenzo Jr. said, and saw action in Okinawa, Japan, during his three years in the military.
After the war, Lorenzo Sr. returned and finished high school. It was there where he and Bettye became a couple in 1949, and it might have been a destined union. She said she was born when Lorenzo Sr. was 5, and “Harry Booker told him, ‘She’s going to be your wife.’”
They connected in high school even though he was older for secondary school at 19. He was a football and track star.
Bettye Jackson said her father told Lorenzo Sr. that he had to go to college. So Lorenzo Sr. used the GI Bill to attend Alabama A&M University.
---
'You're the coach'
Lorenzo Sr. wanted to teach but initially he couldn’t find a teaching job and got work with the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was hired in 1955 at Lakeside High School, which had replaced Decatur Negro High as Decatur's all-Black high school during segregation.
He was head football, basketball and track coach and he taught history.
“They told him, ‘You’re the coach,’ so he coached every sport,” Billy Jackson said.
Billy Jackson said his father’s main coaching success was in football. Condredge Holloway Sr., whose son Condredge became the first Black quarterback at the University of Tennessee, was Lorenzo Sr.’s assistant coach.
Lorenzo Sr. was named the AIAA North Alabama High School Association Coach of the Year in 1958, 1959 and 1964.
“Many of the guys he coached and taught went on to college,” Billy Jackson said.
Lorenzo Sr. was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame and Athletic Booster Hall of Fame. He was inducted posthumously with the 2017 class into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame as the only “old timer” in the class.
Through his involvement in education and coaching, Lorenzo Sr. became highly respected in the community, but he was known best at Lakeside for his integrity, Lorenzo Jr. said.
“He always expected integrity,” Lorenzo Jr. said. “We always had the best teachers because Mr. (Leon) Sheffield had the choice of Black teachers who were the cream of the crop.”
Billy Jackson said his father was a “stern person who meant what he said and was good at his word. Sometimes he was hard to rile up."
---
A swimming lesson
During his summer breaks, Lorenzo Sr. ran Paradise swimming pool. He taught most of the city’s Black children how to swim, his sons said.
“My dad wanted me to play football ...” Lorenzo Jr. said before his brother Billy interrupted and said Coach Holloway told their father, “Sonny wasn’t a football player.”
However, the tall, lanky Lorenzo Jr. was the first Black to become an All-State swimmer, and he did it three years in a row before graduating in 1973 from Austin High.
“That was the intensity that my father brought,” Billy Jackson said. “If you’re going to be on the swim team, you’re going to compete at the highest level.”
Lorenzo Jr. earned an athletic scholarship in swimming to Texas Southern University.
Decatur City Schools started desegregating in 1968. Initially, a few Black students moved to predominantly white Austin and Decatur high schools, but full integration came in 1969 when Lakeside was closed and the city was left with two high schools.
Lorenzo Sr. moved to Austin to teach U.S. history and work as an assistant tight ends coach for the football team and as track coach.
Billy Jackson said it was hard for his dad to be an assistant after so much success at Lakeside. Lorenzo Sr. felt he was overlooked for the head coach position and bypassed for other promotions because of race, his sons said.
Lorenzo Sr. became an assistant principal at Austin in 1974. Billy Jackson said he was a freshman in 1977, his dad’s last year at the high school.
“I was so anxious going from Saint Ann Catholic School to a public school setting where my dad was assistant principal,” Billy Jackson said. “One of my anxieties was he was having to discipline people and do his job, and other students are going to look at me as a way to take out their frustrations.
“The following summer, he was working a part-time job at The Decatur Daily, and he came in with a paper and tossed it on the table. It said he had been named principal at Leon Sheffield (Elementary), and I was happier than he was.”
In fall 1977, Lorenzo Sr. became Leon Sheffield Elementary School principal when the school was still a neighborhood school (it later became a magnet school). He retired in 1989.
He was also active in civic affairs. He was an elder at Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served on the city’s Planning Commission.
As part of the Alabama Democratic Conference, Lorenzo Sr. registered a large number of Black voters in Morgan County.
He died on May 30, 2004, but his legacy continues. All six children earned a college degree and several earned multiple degrees, and his grandchildren continued the degree success.
Edward Jackson, 72, went into the U.S. Air Force and now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was a human resources professional. The other five still live in Northwest Decatur. Jewel Jackson Freeman, 67, taught special education for 30 years at Leon Sheffield and Banks-Caddell elementary schools.
Lorenzo Jr. said he wanted to be a social worker but he ended up serving 33 years with Decatur Fire & Rescue. He marched up the ranks to division chief but his bid for chief controversially failed. He retired in 2013. The youngest sibling, Patrick Jackson, 44, now works for the Fire Department.
Billy Jackson, 58, may be the most well-known of the Jacksons because he is in his seventh term representing District 1 on the City Council. His tenure in municipal government is the longest political service in the city's history.
Despite their success, Billy Jackson said they always remember the lesson their dad taught them: “that nobody in this world is better than you, and you’re no better than anyone else.”
