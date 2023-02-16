Councilman Billy Jackson's opposition to demolishing Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, he claims, led the mayor to instruct the Legal Department to negotiate the purchase of land in Northwest Decatur without council authorization.
Jackson and Mayor Tab Bowling agree that the land in Jackson's district should be home to a new Decatur Youth Services headquarters, but the mayor and other council members are pushing for it also to be the site of a recreation center that would replace Carrie Matthews. Jackson wants the city to make repairs to Carrie Matthews, which has been closed for three years due to foundation problems, rather than demolishing it.
Jackson made the accusation after pointing out during Monday’s work session that the City Council never voted to authorize Bowling or the Legal Department to negotiate a deal with the Decatur Housing Authority and Decatur Housing Development on the purchase of the land on Memorial Drive Northwest that is diagonally across the street from Carrie Matthews. Prior to its closure, Carrie Matthews was home to numerous DYS programs.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander presented on Monday a proposal to purchase the 6.12 acres for $170,100. The boards of the Housing Authority and Housing Development, an affiliated nonprofit, voted unanimously on Feb. 2 to approve the land sale to the city.
The proposed purchase agreement includes a 90-day due diligence period that allows the city to test the land to make sure it doesn’t have the same soil problems as the Carrie Matthews property, Alexander said.
Jackson said after Monday's meeting that he believes the mayor proceeded with negotiations for the land without council approval because he didn’t want the District 1 councilman involved in the talks.
“I do know we’re elected to represent a district and any negotiations — any discussion that went on — I should have been at the very forefront of that,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he and DYS Director Brandon Watkins had located another property that could have worked for the DYS facility on 13th Avenue Northwest near Rough Riders Park, but the mayor latched onto the Memorial Drive property as the best location for a combined DYS headquarters and rec center.
“When they started talking about this other property, everything was behind closed doors and there were no public discussions," Jackson said.
Jackson said he believes the decisions on the property “were kind of rushed through because these things are tied to Carrie Matthews. The mayor and council are both well aware of my position, and the community’s position, that we want to save Carrie Matthews.”
Bowling said Tuesday that Jackson’s claim that he failed to get council authorization to negotiate a deal as a way to keep Jackson removed from the process “is the furthest thing from the truth.”
'No one is immune'
Bowling and Jackson, who is in his seventh term as a councilman, have had a contentious relationship since Bowling was elected mayor in 2016.
“I’m not isolated,” Bowling said. “Everyone in city government has a difficult time dealing with (Jackson). No one is immune.”
The mayor said Jackson votes against almost every major proposal that comes before the City Council.
“He didn’t vote for refinance of a bond that saved $1 million. He voted no against the bridge study,” Bowling said. “He doesn’t support development. Every project that comes along, he seems to come up with some reason that he can’t support it.”
Jackson said he isn’t against development. He said he had legitimate reasons for taking the positions he did. He said he voted against the bond refinancing because the city changed from a competitive bidding process to a negotiated process.
“In my opinion, we left money on the table,” Jackson said. “I wanted to save money too, but we didn’t get the best deal.”
Jackson said he voted against the bridge study, funded with a $1 million federal grant and a $1 million city match, because he doesn’t believe the bridge will ever be built so the study is a waste of money.
Official estimates on the cost of another bridge over the Tennessee River have ranged from $800 million to $2 billion. Jackson believes it could come in higher because of inflation.
During the council meeting, Alexander said Bowling authorized him to negotiate the deal for the Memorial Drive land with Housing Authority lawyer David Canupp.
Bowling said he gave the go-ahead because “Alexander negotiates land deals for us.”
Jackson said in the past, the city has only entered into land-purchase negotiations after the City Council voted to authorize the negotiations. For example, he pointed out the council voted in March 2022 to give the mayor the authority to negotiate the purchase of land from Neal Holland for the new softball complex that the city plans to build next to Austin High School in Southwest Decatur.
Alexander and City Attorney Herman Marks said the council did discuss buying the Housing Authority land at a work session or meeting.
“There wasn’t a vote, but that’s the appraised value,” Alexander said of the purchase price.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he “does recall a discussion in which we decided this is the way to go.”
Jackson said he doesn’t remember the council ever discussing it at a public meeting “so the discussion must have happened behind closed doors.”
Marks said it wasn’t unusual for the Legal Department to negotiate a deal.
“The council said go ahead with the deal, and that’s what we did,” Marks said.
Marks said the negotiations in no way bound the city to buy the land because the purchase agreement still has to go before the council for approval next week.
“I’m not sure where you’re going with this,” Marks told Jackson. “Of all the items we’ve had, this is one of the most discussed ones by the City Council as far as land purchases.”
Jackson replied that the land negotiations and purchase “were discussed in the newspaper and by the Housing Authority, but not by the council."
“We never gave the authority to negotiate this. I’m just wondering how we got to this point,” Jackson continued.
Marks said his department “is learning from this,” and next time they will seek council approval before moving forward with negotiations on a land deal.
Alexander said this purchase contract was like any other he has negotiated for the city.
“The mayor or City Council president says, ‘This is the land we’re looking at. This is the project. See what you can work out,’” Alexander said.
Alexander said he tells the other party in land negotiations that any deal is subject to council approval.
After the meeting, Jackson said Marks was wrong in saying the council discussed negotiations openly and publicly.
“(Marks) said the council gave the go-ahead. When? When?” Jackson said.
Jackson said the Legal Department and mayor aren’t allowed to negotiate deals unless authorized to do so by a council vote.
“Realistically, there’s no point on voting on anything if you can just look at nods from the council or the council gives some affirmative go-ahead without a vote. We can’t just assume that’s what the council wants,” Jackson said.
McMasters said he didn’t have a problem with Jackson’s line of questions.
“All of the council members and the city’s residents have a right to question the process and procedures,” McMasters said. “At the end of the day, we will vote whether or not to purchase the (Memorial Drive) property. We were told we’re purchasing the land at appraised value, which is better than fair in this market.”
