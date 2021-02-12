Mayor Tab Bowling recently hired one consultant and hopes to hire another, leaving one Decatur councilman questioning whether he's unnecessarily outsourcing governmental functions.
Bowling has hired a consultant to fill in until a new director of development is hired, and he is waiting on City Council approval to hire another consultant on beautification, grants and city operations.
Bowling on Thursday said he hired Tom Hill, who retired in 2019 as Limestone County Economic Development Association president, “to help with economic development” until the director of development position is filled.
The City Council is expected to vote at its 10 a.m. Monday meeting on Bowling’s proposal to hire former Fairhope Mayor Tim Kant as a consultant on beautification, federal grants and municipal government operations for $1,500 a month for a minimum of three months.
Hill, who also once worked for the Morgan County Economic Development Association, is working 15 hours a week for $3,900 a month, Bowling said.
“We need someone in place to help with business development, especially with the (Alabama 20) overpass site work hopefully starting next month,” the mayor said.
Bowling said the money to hire Hill is in the budget and council approval wasn’t required.
Wally Terry announced in fall 2019 he was retiring as director of development and his final day was April 30, 2020. However, the position remains open after multiple searches and disagreements about the position.
At Bowling’s urging, the new City Council that took office in November agreed to conduct the search again. Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Thursday that the latest application period closed Wednesday.
“We expect to have a profile packet for the council to consider in the first week of March,” she said.
Councilman Billy Jackson has been vocal in his opposition to the existence of a director of development position, which he believes can’t be filled. He is also against the hiring of Kant as a consultant, which he called a “sweetheart deal for Kant.”
Jackson said the city hires too many consultants “instead of hiring people to do the work we need done. I hate to see the city going down this road again of hiring consultants.”
Jackson said the mayor’s hiring of one consultant and desire to hire another “is more proof that (Bowling) wants a city manager.”
City residents voted in 2010 to go to a city manager form of government with a city council of three districts and two at-large districts. The City Council has never made the change. Gary Voketz filed a lawsuit seeking to force the city to adopt the new form of government, but it was dismissed by a U.S. district judge. An appeal is pending.
Jackson said Decatur doesn’t need a consultant who specializes in beautification when the city already pays dues with Keep America Beautiful and is also a member of Keep Alabama Beautiful. He said a consultant in beautification and littering is available upon request with these dues.
Representatives from the organizations could not immediately be reached Thursday.
Finance Manager Kyle DeMeester said the city paid $1,000 in initial dues in 2019 to be a member of Keep America Beautiful, but he hasn’t found any receipts indicating last year’s dues were paid.
Former Councilwoman Paige Bibbee said Thursday the city paid its initial fee in December 2019 and, since the coronavirus pandemic started last year, Keep America Beautiful leaders “said they would not charge us” because of the pandemic.
Bibbee said a Keep America Beautiful official was supposed to meet with her last summer to discuss ways to help Decatur, but the pandemic derailed the meeting.
Bowling said he wants to hire Kant for more than beautification and city cleanup. He said Kant will be useful because of his expertise in getting federal grants and general knowledge of municipal government in addition to his knowledge of beautification as a former horticulturist.
He said Kant would visit Decatur twice a month, and he would try to schedule the former mayor’s visits on the same days each month.
“This is not just for beautification,” Bowling said. “It's also for his knowledge from his years with city government. We want to see what things he can do for the city, and it’s just three months.”
Bowling said success in obtaining federal funds is one of the reasons state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and state Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, recommended Kant.
“They wouldn’t have recommended him if he couldn’t help the city,” Bowling said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Kant “does come in with high recommendations, and there’s great respect for his experience and knowledge.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he thinks “Fairhope is a nice city, and his experience will help us.”
Jackson said the city already has a good grant department and “Fairhope is different from Decatur” because the south Alabama city is much smaller and located on the Gulf Coast.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he wanted to know more about the city’s membership with Keep America Beautiful and Keep Alabama Beautiful.
McMasters said he knows Kant is a horticulturist and he did well in getting federal funds for Fairhope.
“I’m usually against hiring consultants,” McMasters said. “But, if we can get more federal funds, it’s only $1,500 a month and it’s worth it.”
The Decatur city government loves consultants, and yet are we not supposed to have either by elections and by hiring people in place with some expertise? Mr Jackson is right on this one.
