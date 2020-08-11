Councilman Billy Jackson said Brandon Watkins' experience and background qualify him to fill the Decatur Youth Services director's position and end a council impasse that has kept the job vacant more than six months.
The council agreed Monday on Jackson's recommendation to interview Watkins for the job Thursday. Watkins is employed by Decatur City Schools and formerly worked at Decatur Youth Services.
Even though Watkins didn’t apply for the position by the application deadline earlier this year, City Attorney Herman Marks advised the council in Monday’s work session that it can choose to interview Watkins.
“You can go against your own policy,” Marks said of the policy that job candidates go through the application and interview process.
The council will interview Watkins at 8 a.m. Thursday in a called meeting that will also include a proposal to upgrade low-level full-time employees in the state retirement system.
Previous council efforts to replace Bruce Jones, who retired in January, have failed. Richard Collie, of Athens State University, was the top selection of the council majority, but he turned down the city three times during salary negotiations.
Jackson accused Mayor Tab Bowling and Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin in March of “low-balling” Collie with a salary offer because they wanted Lemzel Johnson, programs coordinator, to be the director.
A motion to hire Johnson as director in May failed to get a majority of council support. Johnson has been working as interim director since March.
Jackson said Watkins is a Northwest Decatur resident who has the experiences that would benefit Youth Services, a program helping disadvantaged urban youth.
Watkins is a social services representative and teacher at Decatur City Schools’ Center for Alternative to Expulsion. He is also president and co-owner of Solutions 4 Success.
“He puts himself right there when a teen gets in trouble and stays on that kid until he improves,” Jackson said. “Every principal with experience knows Brandon Watkins.”
Watkins was DYS programs coordinator from 1998 to 2015, so Jackson pointed out he knows the department.
“He created many of the programs they use now,” Jackson said.
Jones wanted to groom a successor when he hired Johnson in 2019, but the council chose to open up the hiring process.
Jones said Monday night from his home that Watkins “would be a good choice if they’re not going to hire Lemzel. Brandon is a good candidate for the position. He’s definitely capable of running the department and very familiar with the city.”
Jones said Watkins’ biggest adjustment would be “making the adjustment from peer to leader. It’s hard for some to go from being a friend and a co-worker to the boss.”
Jackson said Watkins’ life is what makes him a good fit. He said Watkins lifted himself up and turned his life around from difficult beginnings.
Jackson said Watkins’ mom was a single, teenage parent of three, and he grew up in the Cashin Homes and Westgate housing projects.
Watkins was a troubled teenager who later earned university bachelor’s and master’s degrees, Jackson said.
“Brandon was a troublemaker,” Jackson said. “During the '90s while we were having all the gang action, if there was a fight Brandon was usually near it or in it.”
Jackson said DYS needs someone like Watkins “because he grew up without a father” like many of the department’s clients.
“Often, he will be the surrogate parent to those kids who are in desperate need of help,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he really liked Collie because he had the same kind of life experiences as Watkins.
Jackson wanted to hire Watkins immediately, without an interview, at a salary of almost $88,500.
Councilman Charles Kirby said he supports Jackson’s proposal to hire Watkins.
“I know a lot of people out there are saying we can’t get along and this affects each district, but none more than your’s (Jackson’s),” Kirby said. “I think we ought to take your (Jackson) advice.”
Council President Paige Bibbee said she knows Watkins and thinks he is a good choice.
However, Councilman Chuck Ard said Watkins must go through the interview process
“We don’t know if he’s managed people or worked with a budget,” Ard said.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill also said she doesn’t know Watkins and agreed there needs to be an interview. The council then agreed to set up the Thursday interview.
