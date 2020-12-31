The head of Decatur Utilities this week pitched a sewer upgrade plan to the City Council that will eventually raise rates for residents by about $240 per year, but one council member said more of the cost should be borne by industries and less by residents.
The goal of the proposed $165 million project presented by DU General Manager Ray Hardin is to eliminate the sewer overflows that have pumped millions of gallons of diluted but untreated sewage into Decatur's streets and waterways in recent years.
Councilman Billy Jackson, whose District 1 constituents have been among those most affected by overflowing sewers, said the cost — an increase of $20 per month phased in over three years — is too high for many Decatur residents.
“Mr. Hardin said we have (among) the lowest rates in Alabama,” Jackson said. “Well, the industrial utility rates have to be one of the lowest, too. I believe industry should absorb more of it instead of the citizens.”
While Jackson objects to the financial burden being passed to residents, he supports Hardin's plan of accelerating the replacement of defective sewer lines. DU was on a 40-year plan until earlier this year, when the DU board adopted a 20-year plan. The proposal Hardin and the DU board have now asked the council to support is a 10-year plan.
“The sanitary sewer situation has to be rectified. There are no ands, ifs or buts about that,” Jackson said. "But we already have people all across the city who have utility bills they can’t pay. There’s no doubt in my mind that people can’t afford that kind of rate increase. There’s no way I can support a rate increase of that magnitude on our citizens.”
District 4 has also been hit hard by the sewer overflows, and Councilman Hunter Pepper said that while he agrees with Jackson that the rate increase will be a significant burden on residents, singling out industries to cover the cost is not practical.
"We can't (raise rates) just to big industries. We'd have to raise rates on all businesses, big and small," Pepper said. "We've got some small businesses going out because of the pandemic. Twenty dollars a month makes a difference to everybody, small businesses too. This project is something we have to do."
Hardin on Wednesday pointed out that industries, many of which use huge volumes of water, will also feel the increase.
"We try to recover the cost from the customers who cause the cost," he said. "The more you use, the more you pay."
District 3 Councilman Carlton McMasters on Wednesday questioned the wisdom of penalizing industries that, because of their heavy water usage, have helped keep DU rates low.
"The presence of our industries is what helps mitigate the cost to DU's residential customers," he said. "The utility companies around us have higher rates."
--
Industry jobs
Morgan County Economic Development Association CEO Jeremy Nails said the council should have dialogue with the major industries before implementing a rate increase such as the one Jackson proposes.
"One reason why we have (among) the lowest rates in the state is because our industries are large water and sewer users," Nails said. "The council needs to engage the industrial companies on this matter. They're part of this community, too. They provide a lot of well-paying jobs here."
Jackson, however, said many of the industries’ employees don’t reside in Decatur.
“We’re shouldering the costs for those people,” he said. “I believe the industries are a better place to pass (the rate increase) off to.”
Jackson said he’s not worried that a rate increase that placed more burden on industries and less on residents would cause industries to leave Decatur and take the jobs with them.
“We have great (utility) rates. I am not so sure those companies would pack up and leave and go to another area that has higher rates,” he said.
At Monday night’s council work session, Hardin presented what he called a “very aggressive” 10-year sewer upgrade plan and said borrowing the entire amount while interest rates are low can lessen the chance of an even higher rate increase for DU customers. He said the loan will be paid back over 30 years.
Hardin said the utility board is proposing the purchase of a 30-year bond in the early spring for the entire amount while the current interest rates are at historic lows. He said he expects the bond interest rate to be 2% to 2.5%. He said in a few years bond rates might be 4% to 5%.
“We’ve got about 800,000 feet of clay pipe that has to come out (of the ground). All sewer systems have SSO issues; it's not just a Decatur issue. We anticipate a dramatic improvement," Hardin said. "The worst issues will be addressed first.”
Hardin said the aging clay sewer pipe hasn’t been able to handle heavy rainfall. Water entering the deteriorating pipe causes the sanitary sewer overflows. He said record rainfall in recent years showed “us how vulnerable we are.”
He added that in 2008, DU paid a $57,000 fine to ADEM for being out of compliance. In a case that is pending, ADEM last year sued DU over more recent sewer overflows.
Hardin said some of the city streets will need to be patched during the sewer replacement process. Other pipes are in alleys and won’t affect the streets, he said.
Annual bids will have to be taken on the project. Hardin said the 10-year project calls for the replacement of 100,000 feet of pipe in each of the 10 years. The new lines will have a 50-year lifespan, Hardin said.
Early this month, Hardin said the city had 117 sewer overflows in 2019 with 109 resulting from heavy rain and eight from blockage or equipment failure. This year, there were 78 overflows during heavy rains, including 56 in February and 22 during a two-day period in March.
Council President Jacob Ladner and District 2 Councilman Kyle Pike joined McMasters and Pepper in saying they are ready to move forward with the plan Hardin put on the table this week.
--
Campaign issue
Ladner said correcting the sanitary sewer overflows is an issue he heard on the 2020 campaign trail.
"During the campaign, some people told me they thought it was an embarrassment that we have this issue," Ladner said. "The staff at DU has done a really good job working through all the possible scenarios and to fix the infrastructure in a short amount of time and keep the rates as low as possible.
"I would have liked to have seen for the past few decades for us to have gradually upgraded the infrastructure, but frankly it wasn’t done. So we’re left now with a million feet of 40- and 50-year-old pipe that has to be replaced, and we’re doing it."
Pepper said he realizes the $240 annual increase per ratepayer will “impact a lot of people.”
“But it needs to be done as soon as possible. Our sewer system is overflowing so bad that we have poop and feces floating down our streets,” he said. “I’ve got a 4-year-old niece learning how to ride a bicycle. I don’t want her riding in that. … We want people to understand we’re doing it for the betterment of the city. We don’t want our kids growing up in a city with poop floating down the street.”
McMasters said he is concerned about increasing utility rates on people living on a fixed income, but doesn’t believe there’s another viable option.
“It’s time this gets done,” McMasters said. “I don’t think we have a better option. It’s a necessary evil.”
Pike called DU’s proposal “the best plan possible.”
“It’s tough to deal with when you’re talking about a rate increase on our citizens,” he added.
The rate increase would be implemented incrementally: $12 in the first year for a typical residential customer, which would coincide with a $2 decrease in electric bills; $6 in the second year and $4 in the third, Hardin said.
He said the typical residential customer’s monthly utility bill is $195 and it will increase to $205 after the first year and to $215 after the third year.
Hardin's presentation was made at a first reading of the proposed ordinance Monday. Ladner said it will have a second reading and could be up for vote at the Jan. 19 council meeting.
