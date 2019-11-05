Kelly Thomas of the Decatur Jaycees came up with two conclusions after filling up two trash bags at Dry Creek on Monday.
She “hates litterbugs,” and it will take a lot of cleanups to actually get the creek clean.
“I didn’t realize there would be this much,” Thomas said.
Thomas and the Jaycees joined Calhoun Community College’s bass fishing club, softball and baseball teams on the west bank of the creek near Leon Sheffield Magnet School. The group filled 99 large trash bags.
They were participating in the Alabama Community College System’s “Clean Home Alabama” initiative. Mitch Lowe of the Osprey Initiative, which supplies the “Litter Gitter” garbage traps that the city of Decatur leases, led the participants.
The effort is part of several days of community cleanup projects in Morgan and Madison counties. Calhoun’s clubs and organizations will be joining city of Decatur employees at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the east bank of Dry Creek along the edge of Decatur Cemetery.
Baseball player Trace Lentz said it's not obvious how much litter is thrown out when driving by the creek or river.
“We found a lot of stuff — a bunch of cans, bottles, food wrappers. We even found an unopened bag of Doritos,” Lentz said.
Brianna Tucker of the fishing club said they were happy for the opportunity to pick up trash.
“We see the trash all of the time in almost every lake we fish,” Tucker said. “And Wheeler Lake means a lot to us because it’s the one we fish the most.”
Tucker said they see the effect trash has on fish.
“It gets in their habitats where they hide,” Tucker said. “It affects what they eat. We found a gas can with gas in it, and you know that can’t be good for them.”
The students agreed something needs to be done to show people the harm that is being done and to get them to stop littering.
Tucker and Thomas said there needs to be more education about littering and its impact on the environment.
Softball player Caroline Parker said the littering fines need to be increased.
“That would definitely catch their attention,” Parker said.
With more than 60 projects across the state, Clean Home Alabama is the state community college system’s contribution to “Keep Alabama Beautiful,” a project launched as part of the state’s bicentennial celebration.
Alabama’s 24 community colleges are hosting projects in every corner of the state displaying their commitment to their communities.
