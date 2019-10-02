When Eleanor “Jo” Cook and her husband, John R. Cook Sr., moved to his hometown of Decatur to become co-owners of Cook’s Pest Control in 1950, she never imagined the growth the business would achieve.
“We had one employee and one truck,” Jo Cook said.
Founded by the late John R. Cook’s father, John L. Cook, in 1928 as North Alabama Termite Control, the firm is now the eighth largest pest management company in the country, with more than 1,800 employees in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi and more than 300,000 customers.
The reason behind the company’s success: “The employees,” said Jo Cook, who’s now secretary-treasurer emeritus. “We have great employees.
“We look for people with a positive attitude. I think the training we provide gives them the confidence and assurance to do a good job for the customer.”
Cook received the Athena Leadership Award on Tuesday at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Women in Business Celebration. The award is named for the Greek goddess of wisdom and champion of justice and law.
The number of women-owned businesses now reaches 1.3 million in the United States and 153,000 in Alabama, Jamie Reeves, the chamber's vice chair of business development, told the audience of about 340.
Kim Caudle Lewis, founder and CEO of Huntsville-based PROJECTXYZ, shared with the audience how she launched her own business, which now has employees worldwide, while making time for her family and volunteer efforts.
Lewis, the 2019 chair of the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce board, is the first African American woman to hold that position.
Tami Reist, president and CEO of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association and last year’s award recipient, said Cook, who’s been an author, business owner and volunteer, is “a woman of distinction and has a love for the Lord like no other.”
Cook, who obtained a commercial pesticide application license in the '60s, contributed greatly to the success of the company, according to Reist.
“She has been a role model to many,” she said.
Cook and her husband took over the business a few years after they were married, after her father-in-law died.
A self-described “city girl” who was born and raised in Atlanta, she came to love her new home.
“When we moved here, people were always welcoming,” she said. “It just felt like home.”
She felt she had a responsibility to give back to the community.
“We were blessed so we needed to show that,” she said.
The Cooks were involved in the founding of First Bible Church of Decatur in 1965. She spent much of her adult life teaching Bible classes and children’s Sunday school lessons and leading overseas mission trips. She also served with numerous business, faith-based and civic organizations. She wrote “Molded by the Potter’s Hand: Daily Bible Studies for Discipleship” and oversaw the writing of “Employee Number 2: The Story of John Cook and Cook’s Pest Control.”
In accepting the award, Jo Cook said: “It’s been a joy to teach, to mentor, to inspire women to reach for their goals, to dream their dreams and to reach their potential.
“All I can say is to God be the glory.”
She made light of her age, saying, “I just had my 91st birthday and you know, Mickey Mouse and I are the same age.”
She complained that Mickey Mouse keeps looking younger and younger without developing wrinkles.
“What’s wrong with that?”
The Cooks launched Cook’s Natural Science Museum in 1980 in a 5,000-square-foot facility to display John Cook’s insect and wildlife collection. This summer, the Cook Museum of Natural Science reopened in a multi-million dollar, 62,000-square-foot facility featuring interactive exhibits, a café, retail store and event center.
Jo Cook was involved in a variety of roles with the business over the years. She organized office files, created and designed forms and manuals, made pest control service calls and worked in the advertising department and the museum.
"I did whatever needed to be done," she said. "I was a jack of all trades."
Jo Cook now serves on the museum’s board of directors.
“I never would have dreamed it would be the learning experience it is today,” she said.
“It’s just a real pleasure” to see the excitement of its visitors, she said. "It is a happy place.”
City Director of Development Wally Terry, who nominated Cook for the award, joined Cook’s Pest Control as a manager trainee in the late '70s and worked there for a couple of years.
He said he was able to observe first-hand Jo Cook’s support for others and leadership, professionally and spiritually.
“I was so blessed to have those faithful people show me how to live a faithful life,” Terry said. “I got to see them interact with the staff. Nothing was too big or too small to pray for.”
