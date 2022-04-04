Calhoun Community College’s Career Services team will host its annual Spring Job Fair on Thursday at the Decatur and Huntsville campuses.
The events are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center on the Decatur campus and the Sparkman building on the Huntsville campus. The events are free and open to Calhoun students, graduates and the community.
This year’s job fair will feature over 90 companies seeking employees. Most of the participating employers will be looking to fill their part- and full-time vacancies as soon as possible.
Calhoun urged job seekers to prepare for the fair by making certain their resumes are current and free of errors. Candidates should also come dressed professionally as some employers will conduct on-site interviews.
Calhoun students who do not have professional clothing can make an appointment with Career Services to shop in the career closet free of charge. Students can also make an appointment to have their resumes reviewed for free.
This is Calhoun’s annual career preparedness week so there will be a variety of events for job seekers at no cost on both campuses. The events will help job seekers to strengthen their networking skills, learn about available career options and help with the soft skills needed to land job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.