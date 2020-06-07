The coronavirus pandemic that closed Point Mallard water park and squeezed local businesses will eliminate many jobs for teenagers this summer, but there are still opportunities available, according to business owners and liaisons.
“Not having anything at Point Mallard is going to really hurt,” said Lee Lott, work-based learning coordinator for the Career Academies of Decatur. “(But) if you’re willing to work fast food, grocery stores, places that fix cars if you’ve got some certifications, it’s wide open.”
Point Mallard announced May 26 it won't open this summer, and Stephanie McLain with the city said the water park typically hires between 400 and 450 seasonal employees, of which around 75% are teenagers.
Additionally, students will confront a stagnant demand for workers. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Morgan County’s unemployment rate was 11.3 percent in April — compared to 2.2 percent at the same time last year.
However, local students report they've found jobs. Lexi Brown, a rising senior at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, said she doesn’t think the virus is impacting the job hunt for high school students.
“I work at Burningtree Country Club as a lifeguard,” Brown said. “I don’t know of any friends that have lost their jobs, but I do have some friends that are looking for jobs and haven’t found them, but that doesn’t seem to be virus related.”
Gracie Collier, a rising senior at East Lawrence High School, said she thinks it’s currently “easier than normal” for teenagers to find jobs. Collier works at McDonald’s in Moulton.
“Lots of people in my store have gone on leaves or had to quit due to child care (being unavailable), so it’s opening more opportunities for teens to work full time or find other jobs,” Collier said.
Lott said there are Decatur employers looking to hire for a variety of positions.
“Decatur City (Schools) supports our kids,” Lott said. “We can find jobs for any kid that wants to work.”
Specifically, she said there are opportunities for students with certifications in automotive and similar trades. “The industries in Decatur can’t fill some of those positions as fast as they need to.”
Lott said when schools closed in March due to the coronavirus, co-ops ended so students would not feel an obligation to work for a grade during a pandemic. However, students could choose to continue working, and more than half of students who participated in a co-op during the school year are still working for that employer, Lott said.
Amber Fortenberry, director of talent development and recruitment for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said although job listings have been few and far between, they are beginning to pick back up.
“I do think they’re out there. I just don’t have a lot that’s coming through here right now,” Fortenberry said. “I am going to start the campaign to solicit all of our members within the chamber, on anyone looking for summer work, specifically for the teenagers or college kids that are home.”
According to Alabama Works, there were 1,576 job listings posted online in Morgan County as of Friday. Some of these listings, like the 76 positions currently available at Huntsville Hospital, are geared toward professionals rather than students. However, there are many open positions with student-friendly employers: McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Cracker Barrel are among the companies with the most open positions in Morgan County.
“Each day I’m getting three or four inquiries from our members wanting to get signed up so they can place openings, and that wasn’t the case before,” Fortenberry said with regard to how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the number of Decatur employers looking to hire new employees. She said the chamber will open the job board to members who are looking for summer help.
Other Decatur employers have said they are looking to hire high school and college students who may be looking for part-time work. Lisa Lee, owner of Skate Castle inside Funland Park, said she is actively hiring for a wide range of positions.
“I’m definitely looking for people,” Lee said. “I need people to apply right away.”
In addition to administrative and management positions, Lee is looking to hire people for part-time positions. She said three-quarters of her employees are high school students.
Michael Reynolds, the general manager of Buffalo Wild Wings in Decatur, said he’s looking to hire cashiers and cooks.
“We hire high school students, and we have had many that stayed with us until they moved off to college or continued to work with us while attending a local school,” Reynolds said.
The restaurant had to close its dining room for about four weeks, resulting in 55 employees losing their jobs. With businesses reopening and sales increasing, Reynolds said they were able to rehire most of the employees who had been laid off. “We brought 98 percent of them back now,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said his team works well with students who may have inconsistent schedules due to sports, college classes and other activities.
Another option for teenagers aged 14 and 15 is participation in the Summer Youth Employment program organized through Decatur Youth Services. Director Lemzel Johnson said the program is likely to proceed this summer. This program typically pays $100 at the end of the summer, and students get on-the-job experience with Decatur businesses.
Those looking for employment can visit the chamber’s website at dcc.org and click on the “Workforce Opportunities and Jobs” section, or the Alabama Works website at alabamaworks.alabama.gov.
