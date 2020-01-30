Another high-profile administrator at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy is leaving.
“After many prayers and tears with my family, I have made the professional decision to transition, at the culmination of the 2020 academic year, to the private sector of real estate,” chief learning leader Jeremy Jones said in a written statement Wednesday.
His announcement comes almost five months after Scott Mayo announced that he was leaving Decatur Heritage as headmaster to become executive director of the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
Jones, 47, has been at Decatur Heritage 10 years. He was director of elementary education for Morgan County Schools before coming to Decatur Heritage.
Stratton Orr, chairman of Decatur Heritage's board of trustees, was not available for comment, but Mayo said the school has a plan to replace him and Jones.
“I’m still working at the school and teaching my class,” said Mayo, who also has been handling duties at the museum.
He said the school will name a new headmaster in about two weeks and this person will have a say in who replaces Jones.
“We knew all of this was going to happen and we have a plan,” he said.
Mayo said he hired Jones to lead Decatur Heritage, which is a private Christian school with about 341 students. He said the school is like a family and that Jones “had the ability to see every child as his child.
“He put the human aspects of our students first and foremost,” Mayo said.
Jones, in a written statement, said his two sons graduated from Decatur Heritage and his daughter, Katie, is a senior this year. His wife, Rosellen, is also employed at the school.
“Rosellen and I are grasping at the moments remaining until Katie graduates and transitions to Samford University,” Jones said.
Katie has signed a basketball scholarship with Samford.
