Jeremy Jones is leaving Decatur Heritage Christian Academy as chief learning leader.
“After many prayers and tears with my family, I have made the professional decision to transition, at the culmination of the 2020 academic year, to the private sector of real estate,” he said in a written statement.
Jones has been at Decatur Heritage 10 years.
