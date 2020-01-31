Bruce Jones, who became director of Decatur Youth Services when the city needed him most, retires today after 25 years on the job.
Crime in Decatur threatened to become a crisis in the 1990s, and two or three local youth gangs were trying to get established.
“Things were getting pretty out of hand,” said Decatur police Capt. Rick Archer, who was a young officer at that time.
Worried city leaders created a task force in 1994, and it held a summit that suggested creating an urban youth organization, Decatur Youth Services, to help underprivileged youth deal with the problems of poverty.
Jones, a former University of North Alabama football star and Courtland native, was hired to lead the new program.
He went on to play a significant role in reducing the crime threat, according to Archer, as DYS, the Police Department and other organizations all hit the want-to-be gangs hard.
“We were able to stop it at its roots,” Archer said. “A lot of people don’t comprehend how close the city came to the transition of crime getting out of control. Decatur would be a different place.”
Archer said it’s difficult to know how many kids Jones helped through the years that are now successful adults in life.
“He changed this city,” Archer said.
Now, after two and a half decades of watching Decatur Youth Services grow and helping the city’s youth stay on the right path or find their way out of troubled lifestyles, Jones said he is looking for a new challenge at age 57.
“When you work 25 years at one job, you have to be careful about becoming complacent and irrelevant,” Jones said. “The children change and the families change.”
Jones, who took the DYS job after a short NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, made “generational change” among the city’s youth, Mayor Tab Bowling said.
“Bruce made a tremendous impact on this city in the way he changed young lives,” Bowling said. “He took so many at-risk youths to a point where they now have a career and they could successfully raise a family as adults.”
District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson said Jones will be “irreplaceable” as the first DYS director. Then-Mayor Bill Dukes and his City Council created Youth Services.
“I don’t think the council that created the position ever thought it would become what Bruce turned it into,” Jackson said.
DYS started out of a small, cement office in Sunset Apartments. Jones hired his first employee after three months.
Jones was easily recognizable because of the old, green DYS van he drove as he visited homes and tried to help the community. The van was particularly visible in the later-demolished Stonegate Housing Project, a crime-ridden complex, and Jones often went alone to visit families in need.
Archer said Stonegate had become so dangerous that officers did not go alone to the complex off Old Moulton Road.
“He had to have a lot of respect to step into Stonegate as an advocate when there were so many bad influences trying to pull them in the other direction,” Archer said.
Archer said Jones had the contacts in the community that allowed him to know what was going on so many problems could be stopped before they began.
“They would share information with Bruce that they would share with no one else because they trusted him,” Archer said.
Jackson said Jones understands young people and how to deal with them.
“Bruce can act in a father role and be stern with them one moment or go to the extreme in another and give them a hug,” Jackson said.
--
A life transformed
Will Fuqua, 32, was one of those at-risk teens who said Jones changed his life.
Jones began mentoring Fuqua, who had joined a gang, in seventh grade at Cedar Ridge Middle School. Fuqua refused to listen to his mother so he said Jones stepped in and tried to help.
“He kept telling me I could be a special person,” Fuqua said.
At 19, Fuqua was arrested on a felony assault charge and prison seemed to be his likely destination. He said Jones and his Pop Warner football coach, Junior Vaughn, stepped up for him.
“I was in big, big trouble and I didn’t know how I was going to get out of it,” Fuqua said. “Bruce and Junior Vaughn wrote letters to Judge (Steven) Haddock, and that kept me from going to prison."
With the trouble behind him, Fuqua followed Jones’ advice and joined the Job Corps in Kentucky and earned his high school diploma. He then attended Shelton State Community College and the University of Alabama.
Fuqua is now a father of two and has a good job at General Electric.
“The thing I really enjoy," Jones said, "is when I see young folk with children and I can say, ‘Remember when I told you that one day you’re going to have a kid?’ It shows that I can make an impact by helping people working through life."
Jones said one of his favorite parts of the job is seeing people like Fuqua who grew up in the program and are now living successful lives with growing families.
Jones said he once had a teen involved in drugs and a gang who was headed to an almost certain fight. The teen was on probation and Jones went to the judge and asked him to the put the boy in jail so he couldn’t get into the altercation.
“He was angry,” Jones admitted. “But he didn’t realize the possibility that he was headed to an early grave. Sometimes young people don’t think about the consequences until someone provides a voice of reason.”
The teen is now a man, and Jones said he’s doing well.
Not all teens are facing criminal troubles. Rico Pickett Sr., DYS athletic director, said Jones mentored his five children, three of whom are now grown. He said Jones recently counseled Rico Pickett Jr. on life after his professional basketball career.
“He’s there when I need to talk or get advice,” the senior Pickett said. “He’s mentored all of my children in some way or another. He’s given them summer jobs or opportunities to volunteer.”
Jones said the most difficult part of the job is dealing with the family of a defiant teenager “who is mad and on the edge, but we can’t do anything until he gets in trouble.”
--
DYS future
DYS now works with about 1,500 students annually and has about 30 employees. Jones believes he’s left Youth Services, which has an annual budget of $980,000, with a good foundation for the future.
Jones said DYS has always focused on the middle-school students, and he thinks more programs are needed for ages 13 to 18.
“They need to be intentional with what they do because this is the age that they’re more vulnerable, more likely to drop out of school, more likely to have a teen pregnancy, etc. We’ve got to reach that group,” he said.
Jones, who went back to school to earn a master's degree in social work from Alabama A&M, is retiring from his job but not from work. He plans to go into private counseling and consulting.
His successor at DYS hasn't been chosen. On Monday, the City Council set Feb. 17 as the day to conduct public interviews. They will begin after that day's regular morning council meeting.
Jones hired Lemzel Johnson last as lead program coordinator with the hope that Johnson would become the next director, but the council didn't want to limit its candidate pool.
Whoever takes over from Jones will have to deal with with space limitations. DYS has programs at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center that could be displaced by the building's structural issues. The Aquadome Recreation Center, where DYS is headquartered, and Brookhaven Middle School, another location DYS would like to use, were both built over a covered landfill and their property is being tested for chemical contamination by 3M Decatur.
Jones said a new center for DYS needs to be centrally located in the city so it can serve more at-risk kids. He is proud of DYS’ improved racial diversity, and he worries that would change if the new center is built near the Carrie Matthews location. But those will be issues for his successor.
"It's time for a change at DYS," Jones said last week. "It needs some fresh ideas and motivated leadership."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.