The hot water was returning Monday after six cold and lukewarm days at Jordan-Neill Apartments, the senior apartments on Wilson Street run by the Decatur Housing Authority.
“We’re working on that problem,” Interim Executive Director Mechelle Dowdy said Monday afternoon. “We’re hoping to have that back up today.”
Resident Paulette Taylor said she and her husband didn’t have any water for two days last week and had no hot water for at least three days.
Taylor said DHA warned residents the water would be shut off March 30 at Jordan-Neill, one of two senior towers along the Tennessee River, but didn’t say anything to them about the ongoing loss of hot water.
The tower houses about 50 residents, and the Authority’s main offices are on the top floor.
“I didn’t take a shower,” Taylor said of the roughly three days with only cold water.
The authority said in a press release it turned the water off to make changes to existing water lines for a construction project on the building and, when the crew turned it on late that afternoon, “the hot water recirculating pump was damaged.”
The release said the “part could not be found locally” and it was Friday before it arrived.
“When (workers) proceeded to replace it, the part was incorrect,” the release said.
The Easter weekend then delayed the authority from receiving the part until Monday.
The “hot water is gravity fed until the pump can be replaced” so tenants received warm but not hot water during the weekend, Dowdy said.
Taylor said some residents, including her, were getting hot water by late Monday afternoon.
Chief Financial Officer Donna Gibson said DHA is spending $988,000 on renovating the kitchen, converting four units so they are handicapped-accessible, installing LED lighting to the common areas and painting the stairwells at Jordan-Neill.
The project is expected to be finished by June 2, Gibson said.
