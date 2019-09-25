Days before his trial was scheduled to start, Joseph Cowan on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the fatal shootings of two Decatur men and several robberies in May 2015.
Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell sentenced Cowan, 25, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for each of three capital murder counts, with those sentences to run concurrently. He received 25-year sentences, to run concurrently with the other sentences, for each of four counts of robbery, for robberies taking place at a school playground on May 13, 2015, and at a residence on Eighth Street on May 15, 2015; and a 15-year sentence, to run concurrently with the other sentences, for shooting into an occupied building on Fifth Avenue.
The trial was set to begin Monday.
Joseph Cowan, his younger brother Cedric Cowan, Cortez Mitchell and Amani Goodwin were accused of the fatal shootings of Antonio Hernandez in the carport of his Southwest Decatur home and Josh Davis at Wilson Morgan Park, and robberies of several Decatur residents.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis read in a statement of the charges that Joseph Cowan, carrying a .380 pistol, and his brother, with a .22 rifle, on May 15, 2015, shot Hernandez multiple times and he died at the scene. The brothers and other defendants later approached Davis at Wilson Morgan Park, he said. The brothers pointed their guns at him and demanded money, and Joseph Cowan shot Davis in the head, and he died at the scene, Lewis said.
Davis’ mother and father both addressed Joseph Cowan before the sentencing.
Cowan and the other defendants weren’t out to have fun, but “to rob and kill people, right?” Renee Davis said to Cowan.
“You took my son from me,” said Renee Davis, who has two daughters. “You could have beaten him and left him. …You didn’t have to kill him.”
“You can talk to your family on the phone,” said Perry Davis. “I can’t do that.”
Perry Davis said Cowan had taken two men from their families. “You’ll pay for it,” he said.
Cowan then spoke briefly, saying, “I apologize to the families.”
After the sentencing, Brian White, an attorney representing Cowan, said he was "glad for the Davis family they can be spared a trial.
“This is probably the second or third capital murder case where it was (the defendant’s) first encounter with the criminal justice system,” White said. “I’m reminded how important a person’s education and opportunities are.”
White said Cowan will now be turned over to the Department of Corrections.
District Attorney Scott Anderson said he was limited in what he could say, since “I still have one defendant to prosecute” in the case, Cedric Cowan.
“It’s my hope, my prayer that what we’ve accomplished here today will help bring a little bit of closure to the families,” Anderson said.
Two other counts of robbery and one count of shooting into an unoccupied building were dismissed.
“We couldn’t locate the victims in those cases so we had no choice but to dismiss them,” Anderson said.
A jury in February 2018 convicted Mitchell on two counts of felony murder and four counts of first-degree robbery. Howell handed down two life sentences and four 20-year sentences, with the four 20-year sentences for the robberies to run concurrently with each other and with one of the life sentences for murder. The other life sentence for murder will run consecutively with the other sentences.
Mitchell was found not guilty of the other charges in the 11-count indictment that included three counts of capital murder, six counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building.
Goodwin in January 2018 entered a guilty plea to two counts of felony murder and three counts of first-degree robbery, according to court documents. He was sentenced to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for each felony murder count and 20 years for each robbery count. In the plea deal, Goodwin agreed to testify at the trials of his co-defendants.
Cedric Cowan's trial is scheduled for Nov. 6.
