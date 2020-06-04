ATHENS — The city of Decatur can move forward with condemning three parcels of private property it says are needed for the planned Alabama 20 overpass, Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof ruled.
The judge issued three orders Tuesday that say the city can use its eminent domain powers to obtain the properties for rights of way. He will now appoint a three-person commission to appraise the properties' values and make recommendations on fair prices for the properties.
The city is in negotiations to obtain a fourth property for rights of way for the planned $18.3 million overpass west of Interstates 65 and 565 in Decatur-annexed Limestone County.
Attorney Jesse Evans, who is representing the Garrett Family Trust property, filed a brief in the case objecting to the condemnation and the city’s proposed price for 24.53 acres of the trust's property at the corner of Alabama 20 and Bibb-Garrett Road in Decatur.
Lawrence Weaver and John Eyster Jr. are the trustees of the Garrett Family Trust and could not be reached for comment.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city has offered $1.03 million for the Garrett property.
Woodroof’s order says the court will not interfere with the city’s power of eminent domain “if it is made in good faith and is not capricious or wantonly injurious.”
The judge’s ruling says Garrett “didn’t prove clear evidence of capricious, arbitrary conduct by the city of Decatur.”
Woodroof also ruled “the necessity to condemn is a legislative question, not judicial.”
Eyster has said the overpass design is the first step in turning Alabama 20 into a limited access highway. Evans complained in the Garrett brief that the overpass plan requires the city to take too much of the trust's property for the right of way, and that it destroys frontage that would be valuable for future commercial development on the north side of Alabama 20.
“Generally, the defendants claim the condemnation of their property is for arbitrary, capricious and wanton reasons to such a degree as to preclude the proposed taking,” Evans wrote.
Evans wrote that Woodroof should grant a stay in the condemnation proceedings because the Garrett Family Trust property has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Decatur challenging the overpass and plans to turn Alabama 20 into a limited access highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration also are defendants in the lawsuit.
The Garrett Family Trust’s property covers 200 acres on the north side of Alabama 20 at Bibb-Garrett Road and includes Apple Lane Farms.
Attorney Warren Herlog, of Mobile, is representing RaceTrac Petroleum, which owns the former Raceway gas station property, and the Fennel-Noble Limited Partnership property.
Herlog initially filed a brief objecting to the condemnations. However, the judge’s order says he emailed the city attorney the day before the May 21 hearings and said they would not be in attendance to object.
Herlog asked the city to let them know when the commissioners would make the price recommendations.
These owners also object to the city’s purchase offer for the properties. The city offered $326,140 for Fennel-Noble’s 1.39 acres and $319,764 for RaceTrac’s 2.33 acres, according to letters to the owners from Prewitt that were filed May 22 with the probate judge.
The fourth property needed for the overpass was not involved in the condemnation hearings because the city is negotiating with Sam Frazier, trustee of the Mitchell-Frazier property on the south side of Alabama 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.