A Morgan County District Court judge ruled Friday that a Texas man accused of threatening to blow up a Decatur gas station with fireworks will remain in jail without bond.
Jeffery Lyndon Gladden, 43, is charged with first-degree robbery for threatening to use fireworks to blow up the Texaco Express at 819 Sixth Ave. N.E. if its employee refused to give him gas Monday, according to an affidavit by Decatur police Detective Jodie Fuller.
Gladden appeared in court at 9 a.m. Friday for an Aniah’s Law hearing. Aniah’s Law allows courts to deny bail for 12 non-capital offenses, including first-degree robbery.
Gladden was represented by defense lawyer Russ Prickett. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis represented the state. Judge Kevin Kusta presided over the courtroom.
Lewis called Fuller as the state’s witness.
Fuller said she was the on-call detective for a robbery at the Decatur Texaco on Monday evening. She said she spoke with the store clerk and a witness who had been in the store buying tacos.
The clerk told Fuller that he went outside the store to take out the trash when a white Jeep Wrangler pulled up to pump 7. A man with a beard got out of the Jeep and said he needed gas but had no money, according to Fuller’s testimony.
She said the clerk told her the man then “started talking about religion and other random topics.”
When the clerk refused to give the man gas, Fuller said, the man opened the back of his Jeep containing fireworks and threatened to blow up the gas station.
The clerk relented and went inside the store to give the man $20 worth of gas on the pump, but said he wouldn’t give any more than that, according to Fuller’s affidavit.
Fuller said, according to witnesses, the Jeep driver became angry that it wasn’t enough for a full tank of gas and went inside the store and began pushing over items and shelves.
The clerk gave $50 more on pump 7, and the man went back outside, filled up the Jeep, and left, Fuller said.
A witness who was in the parking lot managed to take photos of the vehicle tag and the driver and entered the store to call police after Gladden left, according to Fuller.
Fuller said the vehicle was later spotted southbound on U.S. 31 near the “Hartselle/Falkville” area, and the Falkville Police Department began a vehicle pursuit as Gladden tried to flee at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
After eventually stopping the vehicle, officers identified the driver, Gladden, as the suspect from the witness’s photos taken at the Texaco, according to Fuller’s affidavit.
Lewis asked Fuller if she spoke with Gladden shortly after he was transported to Morgan County Jail.
“I didn’t speak with him because I was told he was possibly intoxicated and a bit combative,” she said. “Twenty-four hours later, the transport officer said Gladden was still alone in a cell and hadn’t calmed down much.”
Fuller said she spoke with Gladden’s wife, Ashley, and his brother-in-law.
“They said Gladden was currently in a severe mental health crisis,” she said.
Fuller said the family told her Gladden was flown to a mental health facility in Ohio around June 29.
When asked if she believed Gladden might be a danger to himself or others if released, Fuller responded yes.
On cross-examination, Prickett pressed Fuller about Gladden’s mental health state. “Your opinion on his mental health is from speaking to his wife and brother-in-law, but nothing you’ve personally observed?” he asked.
“I can read between the lines,” Fuller answered.
Prickett asked if Gladden took a breathalyzer or blood test. Fuller said he had not, and that she didn’t think he was charged with a DUI.
Prickett asked if the fireworks looked like they could blow up a gas station.
“Possibly,” Fuller answered. “He had M-80s, I guess, and some big mortar shells.”
On redirect, Fuller told Lewis she tried to speak with Gladden on Thursday.
“What was his demeanor?” Lewis asked.
“It did appear he had calmed down but seemed like he may still have some mental issues,” she said. “He rambled.”
Fuller added that she’s not sure if Gladden has been evaluated by a mental health professional while in jail or if he’s on any medication.
In closing, Lewis asked that Gladden be held without bond, citing that Gladden was in Alabama only four days after being flown to Ohio.
“That is a very dangerous individual,” Lewis said. “He’s quite a threat to himself and others.”
In his ruling, Kusta said that he found Fuller’s testimony to be credible and the evidence against Gladden strong. Furthermore, he said Gladden “faces the possibility of serious prison time.”
Kusta ruled that Gladden must remain incarcerated without bond “at this time,” but that he may file for a preliminary hearing at a later date.
After the hearing convened, Lewis said he thought Kusta’s ruling was appropriate.
“Given the circumstances, I think he’s a danger to himself or others,” he said. “For the time being, the safest thing to do is keep him where he is.”
