A view of the Alabama 20 overpass and pedestrian walkway from the south, looking north. A federal judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city of Decatur by landowners on the north side of the highway. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

An environmental lawsuit by landowners challenging the financing and construction of the city of Decatur's Alabama 20 overpass was really about money, not the environment, a federal judge said last week in dismissing the claims.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

