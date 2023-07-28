An environmental lawsuit by landowners challenging the financing and construction of the city of Decatur's Alabama 20 overpass was really about money, not the environment, a federal judge said last week in dismissing the claims.
Moreover, ruled U.S. District Judge Liles Burke in a 31-page order, the lawsuit was moot because construction of the overpass was completed before the court issued its order.
“I’m thankful for the court’s ruling,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said. “We believe the court’s decision will open the door for development while providing safe access and egress to the north- and south-side properties along Alabama 20.”
The lawsuit by owners of land north of Alabama 20 was filed in February 2020, 13 months before construction of the overpass began. The overpass opened to traffic June 1 of this year.
Three property owners sued the city and the Federal Highway Administration. The Garrett Family Trust and Fennel-Noble Family Limited Partnership, both of which had land condemned for the overpass project, were plaintiffs, as was the Fennel-Speake Family Limited Partnership.
The plaintiffs alleged the city and Highway Administration violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to consider the impact of the overpass on Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, a portion of which is between the Tennessee River and Alabama 20, and by limiting an environmental study to the overpass rather than evaluating the overpass as merely the first phase of an alleged overall plan to make all of Alabama 20 a controlled access highway.
John Eyster Jr. and Larry Weaver are trustees of the Garrett Family Trust. Eyster on Thursday declined to comment on whether the plaintiffs will appeal the court’s order.
“Obviously we’re disappointed in the ruling,” he said.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he expected the city to win the lawsuit.
“I had never heard anything from our legal team that made me think the outcome would be different than it was,” Ladner said.
The court’s order holds that the plaintiffs — all of them trusts or limited partnerships — failed to show they had any of the “concrete environmental interests” needed to bring a claim under the National Environmental Policy Act.
The judge rejected plaintiffs’ assertion that the overpass disrupted the “natural character and beauty” of their land, noting that the plaintiffs are legal entities rather than humans.
“The Court cannot logically reason that the trusts and (limited partnerships) are capable of appreciating or enjoying the character and beauty of the lands as those are actions that require the range of human emotion,” the court ruled.
The judge went on to hold that the plaintiffs were alleging an environmental injury solely as a means to sue under an environmental law, when the actual issue was financial. He pointed to a letter Eyster and Weaver wrote to the Highway Administration in 2019 that “did not voice concerns about the project’s alleged environmental impacts on private property but rather its impacts on property values. Eyster and Weaver attacked the project’s design, claiming that it would limit access to their properties, thereby inhibiting the development potential for those properties.”
--
'Mere pretext'
The facts of the case, the judge said, made clear that any harm to the landowners was economic, not environmental.
“Plaintiffs’ alleged environmental injuries read as a collection of ‘magic’ words” aimed at triggering the National Environmental Policy Act, the judge ruled. “But the Court is not persuaded and concludes that such allegations are mere pretext to redress plaintiffs’ economic injuries. …
“Plaintiffs’ own admissions illustrate that their main concern is not preserving the natural state of their lands but maintaining the lands’ development potential.”
Finally, the court agreed with the city’s argument that the plaintiffs’ claims became moot on June 1, when the overpass was completed. The court said remedies now proposed by the plaintiffs, such as restricting traffic or banning use of the overpass, would not address either their environmental or economic concerns.
Eyster on Thursday said the overpass design, initially developed in 2014 when Bass Pro Shops planned to locate on the south side of Alabama 20 at Interstate 65, inhibits the development of the land on the north side of the highway.
“The fact that there’s no development out there speaks for itself,” he said.
The 300-foot overpass, which includes a pedestrian walkway, has roundabouts on its north and south ends. The south side of the overpass has exit/entrance ramps for eastbound Alabama 20 traffic. The only other road it connects to is Mitchell Road, a dirt road primarily used for farm equipment servicing the surrounding fields.
On the north end, the roundabout connects to the Alabama 20 West ramps, Bibb-Garrett Road and a partially developed access road on the overpass's east side. Bibb-Garrett runs to the north about a mile and then turns east and runs another half mile to a bridge over I-65.
Most of the vehicles using the overpass Thursday were trucks accessing warehouses and industries, including Bocar, on Bibb-Garrett Road, just east of I-65 and in Huntsville city limits.
Most of the $18.1 million overpass was funded with a $14.2 million federal BUILD grant that Decatur received in 2018, and which was awarded to the city based on safety issues. One of the plaintiffs' claims was that the city should be required to refund the grant.
Before the overpass was built, there were frequently severe wrecks, some fatal, as vehicles made left or right turns onto Alabama 20 from Bibb-Garrett Road. The claims against the Federal Highway Administration focused primarily on its award of the BUILD grant to Decatur, an issue not addressed by the court because the judge ruled the lawsuit failed due to other defects.
City officials expect the overpass to generate commercial and residential development. The overpass is in an area of thousands of acres of Limestone County farmland, 3,200 acres of which were annexed into Decatur in the 1980s. The area is considered prime for economic development because of its location near Interstates 565 and 65 and quick access to Madison and Huntsville.
The overpass particularly benefits about 537 acres known as Sweetwater and owned by the Mitchell-Frazier Family Trust on the south side of Alabama 20, between the overpass and I-65. One of the complaints by Eyster and other landowners is that there is far more available acreage north of the highway than south of it, but its design primarily promotes development on the south side of Alabama 20.
Eyster on Thursday said that, despite the court’s assertion that the goal of the lawsuit was to promote development and thereby increase land values, he is concerned about the overpass’s impact on Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
“It’s made part of Highway 20 controlled access, which limits access to the refuge for deer hunters, fishermen, hikers, bikers,” he said. “Nobody will be parking on the side of the road to go hunt on the refuge anymore. That’s a pretty big thing that I don’t think the citizenry is aware of.”
The development potential of the overpass has thus far not come to fruition. The only commerce on that portion of Alabama 20 before the overpass was built was a gas station and Apple Lane Farms sandwich and meat shop. Both were displaced by the overpass. The overpass provides no access to the western portion of the south side of Alabama 20, where Calvary Assembly of God is located, because a portion of the refuge abutting the highway prevents construction of an east-west frontage road.
Ladner said completion of the overpass has prompted more inquiries by potential developers of land along Alabama 20, but safety was also a major impetus for the overpass that he said has been successful.
“The primary reason we got the BUILD grant was for the safety issues out there, the fatalities,” Ladner said. “Since the overpass was completed more developers have been poking around as far as contact with the different landowners. Even if nothing came there for 20 years I think it was still the right move from a safety and access standpoint, but I do think there’s been increased (development) activity since it was completed.”
Another lawsuit is pending in Limestone County Circuit Court in which landowners on the north side of Alabama 20 are challenging the amount the city offered for their land through eminent domain proceedings. The case is currently scheduled for a status conference next week but the parties on Monday requested that the conference be delayed.
