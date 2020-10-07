Third and fourth grade students should not report to Julian Harris Elementary on Thursday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of operations for Decatur City Schools.
Satterfield said a group of teachers met at Julian Harris this afternoon for more than an hour and one member of the group became sick. A teacher "went directly for a rapid test and is positive," he said.
The COVID-19 exposure affects five traditional classrooms in the two grades, Satterfield said this evening, and teachers to cover those classrooms could not be found quickly enough to permit traditional classes to meet Thursday.
Third and fourth grade students should attend classes virtually.
Decatur High students, most of whom already were scheduled to attend school virtually Thursday, will not attend traditional classes Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in that school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.