Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said he placed Julian Harris Elementary Principal Derrick Aikerson on paid administrative leave Friday.
He said he could not comment further on the matter.
Phil Hastings, a retired school administrator, will serve as acting principal, Douglas said.
Aikerson was appointed principal at Julian Harris in 2015. He is in the last year of a three-year contract that paid him more than $80,000 annually.
State law permits the school district to keep Aikerson on paid leave for up to 30 days.
